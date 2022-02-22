BY PAUL PRADO
For the Record Gazette
On Feb. 5, the San Jacinto Wildlife Area in Lakeview held their 28th Annual Junior
Waterfowl Hunt for children ages 9 to 17.
Ninety-five young duck hunters showed up at the wildlife area as early as 4:30 in the morning, beforet he hunt started at 6 a.m.
Tom Trakes, a supervisor at the wildlife area, was happy with the turnout.
“We love having the kids come out,” said Trakes. “Many families have shared the tradition of duck hunting for generations. Today isn’t any different. There are daughters, sons, nephews, uncles, dads, grandpas and friends spread out across the wildlife area sharing duck blinds. The young people will keep this American pastime alive for generations to come.”
16-year-old Waylon Rockwell of Cherry Valley came to the hunt with his father Randy.
“It was a good hunt today,” said Waylon, a junior at Beaumont High School. “There a lot of birds flying and working the ponds. We didn’t anticipate this much action, but it was good. It was like opening day.”
Waylon’s father Randy has enjoyed hunting at the San Jacinto Wildlife Area.
“Tom (Trakes) runs the place nicely,” Randy said. “Marsh D is my favorite blind to hunt.”
Randy complimented the staff for providing information about the hunting blinds and the success of past hunts.
“They really provide helpful information,” he said.
Waylon has hunted during the Junior Waterfowl Hunt for the last five years.
He bagged his limit of seven ducks.
The Vazquez family of Beaumont has also made the annual trek to San Jacinto to strengthen familial bonds while hunting.
17-year-old Justin Vazquez enjoyed his last hunt with his father Jose and his younger brother Elias.
Justin will be heading off to college after he graduates from Beaumont High School.
“I’ve hunted at SJWA for the last 8 years,” Justin said. “I’ve loved every minute of it.
“I came and hunted with a hurt foot today. I had wanted to get one more hunt in with my brother.”
12-year-old Elias seemed to like his day hunting even though it wore him out.
“It was fun like always,” Elias said. “I had fun until I shot too many times and my shoulder started hurting.”
Elias has hunted since he was 9-years-old.
He explained how his mother prepared the duck when they get home.
“My mom gets the duck meat and puts in on skewers to cook,” he said. “Sometimes she puts the meat to stuff mushrooms. It’s good.”
Hunting aside, Justin has learned many things as a young duck hunter over the years.
“Duck hunting has taught me a lot about the world we live in,” Justin said. “What we do in the field affects the environment. Duck hunting helps to control the duck population. “The population stays just right, not too small and not too big. Duck hunting also promotes family values. Hunting with family and friends gives you a new perspective about relationships, respect and camaraderie. I’m going to miss being out here with my dad and brother. I know he’ll carry on just fine.”
The young hunters were treated to a huge barbecue and lots of hunting prizes.
Over the last several weeks, Tom Trakes and his staff managed to procure duck calls, shot guns, decoys, backpacks, stools, wagons, hunting bags, taxidermy certificates and other hunting gear.
A bona fide hunting dog was also given as a grand prize.
Some of the donors for the event were Bass Pro, Quail Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Ludas Prato (hunting dogs), Deez Boyz BBQ and Instaprivy.
For information about next year’s junior waterfowl hunt or other information about hunting, seek out the San Jacinto Wildlife Area at 17050 Davis Street, Lakeview, or call (951) 928-0580.
Correspondent Paul Prado may be reached at mrpaulprado@yahoo.com.
