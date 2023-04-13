Cambria Salmon, after every pitch, walked halfway to second base.
She took a deep breath.
She returned to swipe at the dirt. Then stared at her wristband to discern the pitch. Then she rocked and fired.
So it was Thursday, April 6, as Salmon’s Beaumont High softball team edged Cajon of San Bernardino 1-0. The victory was a key one for Beaumont (9-5, 4-0 in league) over its rivals from the north who fell to 11-6, 2-1.
The loss dropped second-place Cajon 1 ½ games behind Beaumont in the Citrus Belt League race. Beaumont and Yucaipa tied for last season’s league title.
Salmon is so deliberate in her routine that her teammate, third baseman Keali Huss-Cochran, wanders from her position over to the pitching circle before every delivery.
“For me, it’s just like keeping my mind calm because if I try to rush myself, I won’t have time to think where the pitch needs to go,” Salmon said. “And it helps me breathe. If I don’t do that, I start rushing and I’ll start going downhill.”
No worries there, as the University of Texas commit went the distance and allowed just three hits while striking out eight and walking none.
The junior barely outdueled Cajon’s Brigham Young University signee Jada Villegas. Villegas was also brilliant, yielding six hits while striking out six and walking one.
“I think going against another top pitcher who is going to a D1 school just makes it like, ‘The best pitcher wins,’” Salmon said. “Whoever has the best game.”
Said Villegas, “She [Salmon] is a great pitcher. We always expect her to come out and perform.”
Salmon’s effort impressed her coach, Frankie Fuimaiono.
“Cambria has really started mixing up her pitches and what made her do that was Murrieta Mesa (a one-sided loss). We got beat up the first game against Mesa and she vowed to make a change. She’s tried to be a little more unpredictable.”
Offensive heroes were scant but there was one. She was Beaumont’s diminutive Jayde Pagdilao. Pagdilao went 3-for-3 at the plate and knocked in the winning run.
Stepping to the plate with a runner on second base and two out in the fifth, Pagdilao knew she had to deliver.
“There were two outs, and I knew I had to do something to score the run,” Pagdilao said. “Usually, I don’t swing at the first pitch, but I think she missed her pitch so I swung.”
Pagdilao’s long drive to right field short-hopped the fence and drove in the only run of the game.
“It feels really good,” Pagdilao said. “It was a close game, and I was just happy I could come up in a big situation and come through.”
Cajon put runners on first and second with one out in the fourth inning and watched them advance a base when Salmon uncorked a wild pitch. But the tall right-hander escaped the jam with a strikeout and a caught stealing — as Hope Morales was gunned down easily while trying to swipe home plate.
Cajon coach Lee Haines lamented his team’s penchant for swinging at high pitches and for leaving runners on base.
“We need to figure out a way to get those runners in,” he said. “We tried bunting and some little ball, and we tried letting them hit away, but we’ve got to get that key hit that we haven’t been getting. And we’re never going to beat [Salmon] if we don’t make her bring the ball down.”
Despite the loss, it was a gem of a game, played in fewer than 90 minutes and pitched by two masters.
“I’ve been doing this for 40 years and I’ve had a couple of Olympic pitchers and I think she [Salmon] is as good as I’ve seen,” Haines said. “I think they’ll both make a big impact in college.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.