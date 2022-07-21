Cambria Salmon’s softball career continues upward as she picked up another big honor last week.

The Beaumont High pitcher was named to the CalHiSports all-state first team.

Salmon, as a sophomore, went 19-4 in the pitching circle with a 0.52 earned run average in 160 1/3 innings. She struck out 309 batters. All four of her losses were 1-0 games.

Salmon, also a dangerous hitter, batted .338 with five home runs and 19 runs batted in.

Salmon’s honor is not a tremendous surprise. She was also named the CalHiSports sophomore of the year. In landing that honor, she followed in the footsteps of last year’s sophomore of the year, Mya Perez of Norco.

Nabbing all-state honors as well was Yucaipa infielder Emma Martinez who made the third team.

Martinez hit .538 with five home runs and 20 RBI.

Beaumont and Yucaipa tied for the Citrus Belt League title with 8-2 records.

Earning second-team medium schools outfield honors was Citrus Valley’s Jaelin Haynes.

Haynes hit .569 with 12 RBI for Citrus Valley, which finished fourth in the CBL with a 5-5 record.

