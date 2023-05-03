There were hugs and some tears as the Beaumont High softball season ended.
The Cougars fell to Roosevelt of Eastvale 4-0 in nine innings on Tuesday, May 2, in a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game.
“They’re a solid team and a defending [section] champion,” Beaumont coach Frankie Fuimaono said of the Mustangs. “They’re from a tough league and we knew they’d be solid. Their coach [Mike Smith] has been around and has coached a lot of games.”
Roosevelt didn’t manage a hit off Beaumont pitcher Cambria Salmon until there was one out in the ninth inning, after she had already thrown 150 pitches.
Jasmine Goins got Roosevelt going with a single up the middle and then Aubrey McLaughlin blooped the Mustangs’ only other hit to center field to put runners on first and second base. A fielder’s choice where Beaumont failed to retire a runner and two successive errors brought in three runs. Joryn Chatman drove in the other run with a squeeze bunt.
Salmon led off the bottom of the ninth by drawing a walk, but Keali Huss-Cochran was retired on a fly ball to right field. The Cougars’ season then ended ignominiously on a double play.
It was a waste of another pitching gem by University of Texas-bound junior right-hander Salmon. She struck out 15, walked four and hit one batter.
“She was solid,” Fuimanono said. “She pitched her [rear] off and she really wanted to win. Their pitcher [Alyvia Hernandez] kept us off balance and we hit some balls right at people.”
Hernandez allowed five hits, struck out three and walked two. She relied on the unfailing defense of her teammates to retire batters.
Beaumont (16-7) threatened in the first inning, putting runners on second and third base with two outs. But a ground ball ended the inning and that was the Cougars’ best chance to score on the chilly afternoon.
Jayde Pagdilao pounded a double to right field for her second hit of the game in the third inning. But the following batter grounded out, ending another threat.
The Cougars put a runner on third base with two outs in the eighth inning, but a ground out ended that threat as well.
“We had our chances but couldn’t get the big hit,” Fuimaono said.
Pagdilao went 2-for-4 at the plate for Beaumont and Salmon, Lili Valdivia and Jade Valladares had one hit apiece for the Cougars.
“We had a solid season, and we won the league title,” Fuimaono said. “We just need to hit better against higher level teams. We need to play in some more big tournaments.”
Catcher Emma Roark excelled behind the plate for Beaumont, throwing out three would-be base-stealers.
Roosevelt (16-8-1) advanced to meet host Orange Lutheran in a first-round game.
