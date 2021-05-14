BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Beaumont High boys’ soccer fans came toting home-made signs, balloons, and smart phones to chat and take pictures. But it was a bittersweet Senior Night as Redlands East Valley brought the firepower and left with a 2-0 victory.
“It felt good,” said REV senior Luke Campos who scored the second Wildcat goal. “I could hear the crowd yell and I was amped up. It was nice to score in my last regular-season game.”
There is still much to cheer for Beaumont (9-4-2 overall, 7-2-1 league). Even before losing, the Cougars had clinched at least a tie for the Citrus Belt League title with Cajon.
That title tie morphed into an outright championship for Beaumont when word spread that that Cajon (6-2-2) tied Citrus Valley 2-2 the same night.
The championship is Beaumont’s first in the CBL in any sport and first in boys’ soccer since 2009 when it won the Mountain Pass League.
“We had already won league and we came out flat tonight,” Beaumont coach Barry Steele said. “It was our last game, and we had a few players who were injured, but kudos to (REV) for the way they played. They wanted to win.”
REV also finished 6-2-2 in league and tied Cajon for second place.
All three teams were set to compete in the Southern Section playoffs.
The score was tied 0-0 at halftime and remained that way until the 65th minute. That’s when REV sophomore Paul Garcia deposited a shot from 20 yards into the right side of the goal.
“I saw Danny (Toma) make the run and I chipped it to him,” Garcia said. “I made the run over there so he could pass it back. I set it up outside the 18 and I shot it at the far post. It felt awesome. It was my first goal on varsity.”
Campos’ clincher came in the 77th minute.
“I got the ball in the middle and made a through ball to the corner and he crossed it back to me and I just shot it in with my left foot,” Campos said. “It luckily went in for the second goal and a good win for our team. It was just a little tap-in.”
Beaumont stalwarts Josiah Ruano, Ian Simanek and Ivan Castillo were banged up and didn’t play the whole game. But midfielder Isaiah Barber and defender Izzy Good helped pick up the slack, as they’ve done all season.
“Both have been dynamic and have scored some big goals in big games,” Steele said. “Mark Paniagua and Brayden Moore have also been fantastic for us in back.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.