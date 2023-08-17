Warming up

Redlands High's Eric Napoletano, whose PAT kick won last year's riveting Smudge Pot Game against REV, practices as coach Diego Marquez watches.

 John Murphy

The high school football season opens Friday, Aug. 18, for four area teams.

Banning, originally scheduled to play Friday against visiting Big Bear, had the game moved in May to Thursday, Aug. 17. Also scheduled to play on Thursday was Arrowhead Christian. The Eagles were at Arroyo Valley of San Bernardino. Both games were played too late for publication.

In area games Friday, Redlands East Valley hosts Vista del Lago of Moreno Valley at 7 p.m. in the historic first REV varsity game played on the Wildcats’ campus. Temporary bleachers have been installed.

In other games that night, Santiago of Corona visits Yucaipa, Citrus Hill of Perris visits Redlands, and San Jacinto visits Beaumont. All games are at 7 p.m.

The tenure of new Banning High football coach Jake Knesel begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. That’s when the Broncos (3-7 overall last season, 3-4 in league) host Big Bear.

The area’s oldest alignment, the Citrus Belt League, has followed a familiar pattern in recent years — Cajon of San Bernardino and Citrus Valley vying for the football title, with Beaumont and Yucaipa close behind.