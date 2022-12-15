League champion Redlands East Valley High dominated the recently announced All-Citrus Belt League boys’ water polo team.
The Wildcats put five players on the first team, including league Most Valuable Player Ethan Guereca. Other Wildcats on the first team are Lennon Franklin, Ruben Villaneuva, Michael McMillan and Ryan Halamicek.
Second-place Yucaipa placed three players on the first team – Carter Mierzwik, Tate Hudson and Blake Minkler.
Redlands High put two players on the first team, Seth Chairez and Andrew Lambert.
Citrus Valley had one first-teamer, Colby Martin.
Here is the second team: (Beaumont) Brady Hall, Samuel Adams, and Connor Doyle; (Cajon) Ethan Gates and Mason Rogers; (Citrus Valley) Omar Hilwani and Gavin Barlow; (Redlands) Leonne Albanos; (Yucaipa) Ian Shulda and Tyler TerKeurst.
