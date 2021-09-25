Ranch Bronc
First place — (Score 78) Tristan Taylor/Colorado Gypsy, $384
Second place — (Score 74) Max Palmer/Chick Flick, $288
Third place — (Score 64) Nick Kontoes/Kitty Bounce House, $192
Fourth place — (Score 63) Max Palmer/Can’t Never Could, $96
Bull Riding
Joey Blackmore, $880
Junior Barrels (contestants and times)
First place — Gracie Beth Sutton: 17.73/$510.40
Second place — Sammie Jo Stuart: 18.93/$422.40
Third place — Lane York: 19.19/$334.40
Fourth place — Bailey Blackmore: 19.22/$246.40
Fifth place — Daisy Pursley: 19.39/$158.40
Sixth place — Breea Vendertraeten: 19.79/$88
Tie Down (Slack/Draw/Time/Rank/Payoff)
Justin McDaniel/48/12.9/1/$264
Rooster Salazar/43/20.6/2/$216
Open Barrels
First place: Gracie Beth Sutton: 17.85/$478.40
Second place: Jordyn Jara: 18/$416
Third place: Debbie Langdon: 18.11/$353.60
Fourth place: Toni Miller: 18.16/$260
Fourth place: Allie Hallam: 18.16/$260
Sixth place: Ella Groff: 18.26/$166.40
Seventh place: Cassidy Steembock: 18.49/$72.80
Seventh place: Lane York: 18.49/$72.80
Breakaway/Friday Slack/Draw/Time/Payoff
First place — Jordyn Jara/50/3.8/$416
Second place — Madison Deskovick/29/3.9/$312
Third place — Ana Howard/40/5.9/$208
Fourth place — Kendra Deskvoick/33/14.2/$104
Team Roping Performers/Draw/Time/Payoff
First place: Rooster Salazar and Justin McDaniel/13/6.6/$510.40
Second place: Brad Lopez and Patrick O’Brien/39/8.0/$422.40
Third place: Jr De la Riva and Christian De La Riva/39/8.6/$334.40
Fourth place: Manuel Gonzalez and Dusty Gravatt/10/10.3/$246.40
Fifth place: Ryan Dodds and Wade Hooker/3/11.1/$158.40
Sixth place: Fallon Arave and Brian Arave/15/14.5/$88
Steer Wrestling
Cole Bates/302/100
Chauncey McClain III/298/TONN
Chauncy McClain/298/TONN
Clem Bievert/256/TONN
