Ranch Bronc

First place — (Score 78) Tristan Taylor/Colorado Gypsy, $384

Second place — (Score 74) Max Palmer/Chick Flick, $288

Third place — (Score 64) Nick Kontoes/Kitty Bounce House, $192

Fourth place — (Score 63) Max Palmer/Can’t Never Could, $96

Bull Riding

Joey Blackmore, $880

Junior Barrels (contestants and times)

First place — Gracie Beth Sutton: 17.73/$510.40

Second place — Sammie Jo Stuart: 18.93/$422.40

Third place — Lane York: 19.19/$334.40

Fourth place — Bailey Blackmore: 19.22/$246.40

Fifth place — Daisy Pursley: 19.39/$158.40

Sixth place — Breea Vendertraeten: 19.79/$88

Tie Down (Slack/Draw/Time/Rank/Payoff)

Justin McDaniel/48/12.9/1/$264

Rooster Salazar/43/20.6/2/$216

Open Barrels

First place: Gracie Beth Sutton: 17.85/$478.40

Second place: Jordyn Jara: 18/$416

Third place: Debbie Langdon: 18.11/$353.60

Fourth place: Toni Miller: 18.16/$260

Fourth place: Allie Hallam: 18.16/$260

Sixth place: Ella Groff: 18.26/$166.40

Seventh place: Cassidy Steembock: 18.49/$72.80

Seventh place: Lane York: 18.49/$72.80

Breakaway/Friday Slack/Draw/Time/Payoff

First place — Jordyn Jara/50/3.8/$416

Second place — Madison Deskovick/29/3.9/$312

Third place — Ana Howard/40/5.9/$208

Fourth place — Kendra Deskvoick/33/14.2/$104

Team Roping Performers/Draw/Time/Payoff

First place: Rooster Salazar and Justin McDaniel/13/6.6/$510.40

Second place: Brad Lopez and Patrick O’Brien/39/8.0/$422.40

Third place: Jr De la Riva and Christian De La Riva/39/8.6/$334.40

Fourth place: Manuel Gonzalez and Dusty Gravatt/10/10.3/$246.40

Fifth place: Ryan Dodds and Wade Hooker/3/11.1/$158.40

Sixth place: Fallon Arave and Brian Arave/15/14.5/$88

Steer Wrestling

Cole Bates/302/100

Chauncey McClain III/298/TONN

Chauncy McClain/298/TONN

Clem Bievert/256/TONN

