The University of Redlands commemorated the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 terror attacks respectfully.
The display came Saturday, Sept. 11 before the Bulldogs’ smashing 60-10 football victory at Ted Runner Stadium against Puget Sound.
The Bulldogs (2-0) entered the stadium with two players toting American flags. Redlands fire and police personnel were on hand. And the sizable crowd stood in silence as the dozens of names of Californians killed in the terror attacks rolled across the scoreboard. Then it was time for some football.
Redlands was ready.
The Bulldogs scored on runs of 4 and 1 yards by Murrieta Mesa High grad Kai Thompson to take a 13-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Thompson was the previous week’s conference offensive player of the week, but only had 30 yards and the two scores on six carries against Puget Sound. No matter. It’s all about team and family with the Bulldogs, Thompson said.
“I think it’s just the community that’s here at Redlands,” he said. “When I think about my brothers on the O-line and the running backs and the whole squad and the coaches, it just gives me extra motivation.”
Thompson rolls it all the way back to when he was recruited by assistant coach Joey Mariani in the fall of 2017.
“They showed me what it was like even before I got here,” Thompson said. “They checked up on me and actually tried to get to know me and it wasn’t like I was just another number. Then once I got here on campus, I found out that it flows from the coaches down to the players and it really is like a Bulldog family.”
Puget Sound closed to within 13-7 on a short touchdown run by Silas Washington with 11:55 left in the first half. But Redlands, led by quarterback and Yucaipa High graduate Nathan Martinez, scored the next 37 points.
Martinez completed 9-of-11 from 202 yards and two touchdowns and Kai Kang caught four passes for 104 yards and one score.
Redlands bludgeoned the Loggers on the ground, outrushing them 285 to 54. Aquinas High grad Andrew Kellstrom led the Bulldogs with 79 yards rushing on six carries. His 8-yard TD came immediately after a 38-yard run in the second quarter to increase the Bulldogs’ lead to 27-7.
Kellstrom had a nifty run earlier where he broke loose in the middle and then cut back to the outside to pick up a big chunk of yardage.
“That was a big cutback – I cut it back twice and took it across the field and my teammates did a great job of blocking on that,” he said.
“Kellstrom had a great game,” Redlands interim coach Jim Good said. “He has more speed than some might think.”
This is Kellstrom’s third year at Redlands as he played a bit as a freshman, sat out the coronavirus-dashed season of 2020 along with everyone else, and now runs for daylight, “It felt really good to get back on the field again,” Kellstrom said. “We’re all excited. It’s great to be back with all my boys.”
Plenty of Bulldogs joined the party against Puget Sound (0-2). Backup QB Myles Herrera of Yucaipa, who graduated from Redlands East Valley High, completed 5-of-6 for 49 yards and Jack Wilson entered after Herrera and threw a 27-yard TD pass to Kaleb Hatton.
Tony Williams Jr. augmented the run game with 68 yards on nine carries and one TD.
Defensively, Redlands was nails, with Jace Tessaro leading the way with seven tackles including 1.5 sacks. Contributing too were REV grad Brandon Heinel and Scott Tinsley from the Northern California beachside community of Capitola. They each had six tackles.
Asked when he knew the Bulldogs were dominant, Heinel said, “When they had to start throwing the ball. And, we didn’t have to punt the ball once. Our offense did amazing today.”
This is also Heinel’s third year, after being a rotational player as a freshman.
“It feels really good,” he said. “I want to be a leader out there on the team.”
Heinel’s mother, Gabrielle, watched proudly from the stands. Also pacing the Bulldog defense were Noah Taplett and Solomon Iosefa with five tackles each and Noah Widgins, Jacob Sega, and Brandon Serrano with four apiece.
The victory was Good’s second as the interim coach and his first win at home.
“It was a fun game – the kids played hard,” he said. “It makes all the work that everybody in the program has put in worth it.”
Next up is Linfield. The Bulldogs host the Wildcats at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. Linfield is a traditional power with 64 consecutive winning seasons. The Wildcats (1-0) won 56-20 at home against Simon Fraser last week.
It is also Rah-Rah Redlands night, which in the past has included food trucks, a Kid Zone, live music, etc.
