YUCAIPA – Yucaipa, in an era when most cities are divided like pies and teem with multiple high schools, is an aberration.
It is a one-high school city where there is no bigger occasion than homecoming. It happened last week, with a bonfire, a compelling football game, and a homecoming dance.
The anticipation and adrenaline level reaches its zenith before kickoff as the wailing strains of AC-DC’s “Thunderstruck” are played and the team charges onto the field.
Before the end of the night the masses witness fireworks, a king and a queen getting crowned, a running back setting a school rushing record, and a 37-28 victory.
Not forgotten in this most American of rituals, is the tall, reed-thin sophomore placekicker for Yucaipa. His name is Dawit Crain (pronounced da-wheat) who accounted for seven of his team’s points. He came to the area nearly 12 years ago in a most unusual manner, being adopted with his older brother Sintayehu from an orphanage in Ethiopia.
The brothers for much of their lives have lived with Nicholas and Breann Crain of Calimesa. The Crains also have two other children, Emerie, 8, and Hezekiah, 6.
Nicholas and Breann were unavailable for comment, but the player’s grandfather, Dan Crain, said, “My understanding is they went through an international private adoption agency. They wanted children under the age of three, a sibling set. But they were sent the pictures of Dawit and his brother and they were so handsome and amazing that they fell in love with them.”
The boys lived with their family in Ethiopia until an incident that Dawit declines to speak about. His biological mother is now deceased and he doesn’t know the status of his father.
“It’s just one of those things you can’t really get over,” Crain said. “I don’t want it to define me. It makes me frustrated. I used to cry about it all the time, but I haven’t cried in like three years.”
The boys then entered a series of orphanages for a length of time that is a mystery to Crain since he was so young.
Following the adoption, Dawit and his brother arrived here on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) nearly 12 years ago. It was a shock to the system.
Crain said it was “really scary” at first because of things that happened in the orphanages and the fact he didn’t yet know his adoptive parents.
“But then I realized that they were actually trying to take care of me,” he said. “They fell in love with us and treated us as their own. I never thought I would have that again.”
Whenever Yucaipa plays at home the Crain family shows up in force. That includes two sets of grandparents, friends invited by Nicholas and Breann, and members of the family’s church, Active on Bryant Street in Yucaipa.
“I’m in the Rotary Club and we have to pay fines,” Dan said. “Whenever Dawit makes a field goal I just say, ‘Well, there’s another $5 that I’ll have to pay.”
(Members are fined for bragging about their families).
Crain’s other family is the Thunderbirds. They’re tight-knit, led by veteran coach Justin Price. Price’s 72-year-old father, Butch, has coached for 50 years and is called “Papa” by the players. He is known for the fiery mantra he chants to the players after every game.
“I am only one,” Butch yells. “But I am someone. I can’t do everything. But I can do something. And what I can do, I must do. And by the grace of God, I will do."
“I believe!”
“I believe!”
“I believe!”
Wild cheering.
“That’s actually one of my favorite parts,” the 6-foot-5-inch Crain said.
Crain, in his first year on varsity, is a success. He only averages 32.5 yards per punt, but he's made 3-of-5 field goal attempts and 21-of-24 extra points and has split the uprights from 55 yards in practice.
“There is pressure from the head coach watching you, and everyone else watching you too,” Crain said. “But I try to cancel that noise out and do my job.”
Justin Price has no complaints.
“For a sophomore, he has an extremely live leg with little to no technique,” Price said. “I expect him to be in the running for all-league this year and the sky’s the limit with a real off-season of technique work.”
Asked what he thinks of the unique American ritual of the Friday night lights, Crain said, “It’s fun and very interesting. The first game was kind of nerve-wracking but then you know you have the support of your town and your school and your family. No matter what happens, they’re still there for you.”
So well has the Thunderbird assimilated to the US that he has a
girlfriend, sophomore cheerleader Maddy Heller. His brother Sintayehu, 22, excels too, as a student at Crafton Hills College.
When his grandfather Dan Crain was asked what people might not know about Dawit, he said, “That he’s a very talented musician. He’s excellent at playing the piano and it’s something we encouraged. He’s been playing since the second grade.”
Said Dawit, “On a well-tuned piano the keys all work together to make something beautiful. You can have one key that’s out of tune that can mess up the whole song. It’s like if we have one player who’s playing for himself and not for the team, it messes everything up.”
