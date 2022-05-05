Yucaipa High senior baseball star Jacob Reimer was named the Citrus Belt League most valuable player for the second consecutive year.
The senior shortstop was a unanimous pick by league coaches. He had a three-home run game and is expected to be a high pick in the Major League Baseball June free-agent draft.
Counting Reimer, Yucaipa put six players on the team.
Here is the entire team:
MVP: Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa, senior.
Yucaipa: Carter Elliott, junior; Owen Egan, junior; Luke Scherrer, junior; Danny Arambula, sophomore; Chase Antillon, senior; Jacob Reimer, senior.
Beaumont: Trevor Sides, senior; Ian Umscheid, senior.
Citrus Valley: Noah Smith, junior; Marc DiCarlo, junior; Cy Robertson, senior; Riley Hunsaker, junior; Jared Snyder, senior.
Cajon: Garrett Bougie, junior.
Redlands: Ethan Olivares, junior.
Redlands East Valley: Laviel Pickett, senior.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.