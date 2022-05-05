Jacob Reimer

Jacob Reimer has honed his hitting skills in his backyard batting cage.

 Photo by John Murphy

Yucaipa High senior baseball star Jacob Reimer was named the Citrus Belt League most valuable player for the second consecutive year.

The senior shortstop was a unanimous pick by league coaches. He had a three-home run game and is expected to be a high pick in the Major League Baseball June free-agent draft.

Counting Reimer, Yucaipa put six players on the team.

Here is the entire team:

MVP: Jacob Reimer, Yucaipa, senior.

Yucaipa: Carter Elliott, junior; Owen Egan, junior; Luke Scherrer, junior; Danny Arambula, sophomore; Chase Antillon, senior; Jacob Reimer, senior.

Beaumont: Trevor Sides, senior; Ian Umscheid, senior.

Citrus Valley: Noah Smith, junior; Marc DiCarlo, junior; Cy Robertson, senior; Riley Hunsaker, junior; Jared Snyder, senior.

Cajon: Garrett Bougie, junior.

Redlands: Ethan Olivares, junior.

Redlands East Valley: Laviel Pickett, senior.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

More from this section

MarKus R. White addresses Beaumont nonprofit lecture series

MarKus R. White addresses Beaumont nonprofit lecture series

The Beaumont-based nonprofit Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. welcomed featured guest speaker, former NFL Washington Redskins Outside Linebacker MarKus R. White during the grand finale of the free online four-part series, “Know That There Is Hope.”

Hubbs Award school winners selected

Hubbs Award school winners selected

The individual school winners for the Ken Hubbs Award have been selected. The committee picked the winners at a meeting on Monday, May 2, at San Bernardino High.