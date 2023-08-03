If there is ever a time for the incessant heat to lessen it is this weekend.
The Western Regional Little League Baseball tournament begins this weekend at San Bernardino’s Houghton Stadium.
Heat is no stranger to the regional tourney.
The regional is really three tournaments in one — West Region, Northwest and Mountain. It is one step from the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn.
For those who don’t relish the heat, all regional games are televised or streamed.
Clinching West Region berths were El Segundo Little League of Southern California; Bollinger Canyon LL of Northern California; Canyon View LL of Tucson, Ariz.; and Hilo LL of Hawaii.
Northern California meets Southern California at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug 5 — always an eagerly anticipated match-up.
Northwest Region teams qualifying as of deadline were Murrayhill LL of Beaverton, Ore.; Coeur d’Alene LL of Idaho; and Northeast Seattle LL of Washington.
The four Mountain Region entrants are Henderson LL of Nevada; Snow Canyon LL of Utah; Boulder Arrowhead LL of Billings, Mont.; and Torrington LL of Wyoming.
Sure to be remembered during the Western Regional is longtime volunteer Ray Imbriani who died the last week of July. He was the Montana team host for many years.
Another longtime regional volunteer, Kevin Alvarado of Banning, hopes the weather cools.
“I hope it calms down,” Alvarado said. “It would make things more enjoyable.”
Alvarado retires from his post office job in Highland soon and will move to North Dakota — but will still volunteer at the regional, he said.
WEEKEND SCHEDULE
(All games at Houghton Stadium, San Bernardino)
Saturday, Aug. 5
West Region: Hawaii vs. Arizona, 4 p.m.; Northern California vs. Southern California, 7:30 p.m.
Northwest Region: Idaho vs. Alaska, 9 a.m.; Washington vs. Oregon, noon.
Sunday, Aug. 6
Mountain Region: Nevada vs. Montana, 9 a.m.; Utah vs. Wyoming, to be determined.
