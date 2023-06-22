Howard Reeves, looking casual in a Hawaiian shirt, doesn’t ascend the ballpark steps as spryly as he did in 1967. But Reeves, 81, is still at it as a Little League Assistant District 58 Administrator and will be through the end of the postseason.
Then the Calimesa man will ride off into the sunset, figuratively speaking. That’s after 56 years serving an area that includes Yucaipa, Banning, Desert Hot Springs, Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms and Borrego Springs.
This time Reeves is really retiring after twice trying to step aside before.
“The last two times I retired as district administrator, both of my successors got fired after one year,” Reeves said. “In 2022 I said I would step aside and train someone.”
That someone is Natasha Palmer of Beaumont who is the new district administrator, with Reeves providing a helpful hint now and then.
“It’s been valuable for Little League to have someone like Howard in the trenches because District 58 is a big district,” Palmer said.
One of the times Reeves tried to resign was in 2010 when he said, “after 43 years in Little League, I think it’s time for me to enjoy my golden years.”
Now, his golden years have been condensed a bit.
Reeves has lived in the same house in Calimesa for 56 years with his wife Patricia. They raised four boys, Kenneth, Michael, Lance and Scott. They also brought up two granddaughters, Meghan and Keri Reeves, from the time they were pre-teens.
An Enid, Okla. native and a Chino High graduate, Reeves moved to Yucaipa in 1967. He managed a Little League team, the Bearcats, that year and has been involved with baseball ever since.
“Some people get into Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts or motorcycles or whatever, but for some reason I started with Little League and never left,” Reeves said.
The octogenarian stressed the importance of managers, coaches and fans being stellar role models and remembering that umpires and players make mistakes.
Among Reeves’ fond memories were a Yucaipa Senior Little League team in the 1990s traveling to Kissimmee, Fla. and finishing second in the world. A few years later, a Yucaipa Junior LL team trekked to Bangor, Maine and placed second in the world.
“The senior team won seven games by one run,” Reeves said. “What are the odds on that?”
In addition to Reeves and his wife managing baseball teams, he also coached youth basketball (35 years), soccer and tackle football and was a CIF-Southern Section football and basketball referee and a baseball umpire. As if all that isn’t enough, Reeves was also the Yucaipa LL president for nine years, served as the umpire-in-chief and held various board positions over the years. Whew.
Reeves remembers coaching Taijuan Walker, now a pitcher for the Philadelphia Phillies, in Yucaipa youth basketball.
“Howard put in a lot of time as the district administrator,” said Jason Doty, the father of Wyatt and Tristan Doty who played in Yucaipa National LL before playing sports at Yucaipa High. “I coached all-stars, and we’d meet with him beforehand and he always said, ‘It’s for the kids.’ That was his motto.”
Reeves has a droll sense of humor. When a sportswriter showed up at an all-star game last season, he put an arm around him and quipped, “You don’t have anywhere better to go, do you?”
Reeves was a longtime employee of Sorenson Engineering of Yucaipa and then opened Yucaipa’s Sports Shack. The Sports Shack mainly made team uniforms and sold and embroidered letterman jackets. It closed in 2011.
Reeves is among the seven people inducted into Yucaipa’s Wall of Fame, which is inside the Community Center and is only one of two who is still living. He has also been named Citizen of the Year for both Yucaipa and Calimesa.
Now, after more than a half-century of service to Little League, he will step away.
“It’s emotional,” he said. “It’s been 56 years and there’s a lot of history and friendships.”
