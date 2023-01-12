The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Pomona-Pitzer 79-75.
Chyanne Pagkalinawan had eight assists for Redlands and Hannah Jerrier had 24 points and 16 rebounds.
Bulldogs bop Pomona-Pitzer
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team topped Pomona-Pitzer 89-74.
Chozen Amadi led Redlands with 28 points, Khyree Armstead contributed four assists and 12 points and Colin McCarthy had 14 points, three assists, and a steal.
Promotion for Zantua
The University of Redlands has named Jamie Zantua as the school’s first full-time head men’s and women’s golf coach.
Since August, Zantua continued his role as the men’s coach while serving as the interim women’s coach. He is also the assistant golf professional at Redlands Country Club. Now, the interim title has been removed.
Hood leads Eagles
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ soccer team defeated Linfield Christian 3-1. Madeline Hood scored two goals and Ella Luna one.
Eagles down Linfield
Aliyah Rosete scored 24 points to lead the Arrowhead Christian girls’ basketball team to a 51-38 victory against Linfield Christian.
Terriers defeat T-Birds
The Redlands High boys’ basketball team defeated Yucaipa 60-51, using a fourth-quarter surge to get past the Thunderbirds. Strong rebounding paced the Terriers.
Aranda gets first CBL win
The Redlands East Valley boys’ basketball team defeated Yucaipa 71-35 as first-year REV coach Mike Aranda earned his first Citrus Belt League victory.
Adam Cano scored 13 points for the Wildcats and Tristan Doty added 10.
REV led 42-18 at the half.
REV boys’ soccer wins twice
The Redlands East Valley boys’ soccer team defeated Yucaipa 3-1. Landon Garcia scored two goals and Cruz Navarro scored the other.
REV then played Beaumont and won 2-1. Justin Hernandez and Navarro scored for REV, which trailed 1-0 at the half. The Wildcat defense was led by goalkeeper Alberto Gonzalez who shut out the Cougars in the second half.
Beaumont wins two
The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team defeated Redlands East Valley 69-46.
Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 19 points, Damon Potter scored 11 and Rueben Hutubessy had seven.
The Cougars also got by Citrus Valley, 47-40. Joseph led Beaumont with 11 points and Potter and Vince Tracy Capuras had seven points apiece.
Wildcats fall to Cougars
The Redlands East Valley High girls’ basketball team fell to Beaumont 75-25.
Kiya Waters led Beaumont with 19 points and Grace Lee and Janelle Pilao scored 13 points each. Jada Long and LaMari Templeton chipped in with nine points apiece.
