The University of Redlands women’s basketball team edged Pacific or Oregon 67-66 on a basket and a free throw by Aliyah Anderson with seven seconds left.
Redlands was led by Hannah Jerrier who scored 12 points and took 12 rebounds. Also for Redlands, Anderson had 11 points in 15 minutes; and Chyanne Pagkalinawan, Alyssa Downs, and Colbi Zorich had 13, 12 and 10 points, respectively.
Bulldogs rout Willamette
The University of Redlands men’s basketball team walloped Willamette University 110-58.
Robert Power led the Bulldogs with 14 points in only 13 minutes, Nathaniel Johnson scored 11 points and took 10 rebounds, Lucas Gordon scored 10 and took 10 rebounds, and Neil Owens chipped in with 10 points.
Reporting results
Winter sports coaches or team representatives may report scores and statistical highlights to jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com by Sunday for the following Friday’s newspaper. It is also a good idea to Tweet results and highlights, and publish scores, statistics, and rosters on MaxPreps.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.