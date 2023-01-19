The University of Redlands women’s basketball team defeated Chapman 75-63.
Julia Balestreri led Redlands with 16 points and Hannah Jerrier pulled down 14 rebounds and had five assists.
Alyssa Downs added 15 points for Redlands, which also got 12 points from Chyanne Pagkalinawan and 11 points from Aliyah Anderson.
Brown lifts Bulldogs
Cameron Brown scored 27 points to lead the University of Redlands men’s basketball team to an 86-77 victory against Chapman. The victory was the Bulldogs’ fifth consecutive.
Brown made 10-of-13 shots from the field, had six rebounds, and three steals. Chozen Amadi tossed in 16 points, Khyree Armstead chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Colin McCarthy had 11 points.
The victory improved Redlands to 11-3 overall and 5-0 in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
T-Birds edge King
The Yucaipa girls’ water polo team defeated King of Riverside 7-6.
King (6-7) led 5-4 heading into the fourth period.
Goals by Sammi Byers and Ashlyn Araiza put Yucaipa ahead 6-5 with four minutes left. Jerzie Jaurigue added another goal for the Thunderbirds with less than a minute left to put Yucaipa ahead by two. But Jade Lonzo tallied for King on its next trip down.
Yucaipa (10-4 following the victory) was able to run out the clock from there.
Stanford-bound goalkeeper Christine Carpenter led Yucaipa’s stopper effort with 20 saves. She also scored a goal.
Araiza finished with three goals for Yucaipa, Byers had two, and Carpenter and Jaurigue scored one each.
Eagles blank Falcons
The Arrowhead Christian Academy boys’ soccer team defeated Aquinas of San Bernardino 2-0.
Brothers Diego and Sebastian Carrillo scored the goals.
ACA goalkeeper Scott Reddick repelled all Aquinas attempts.
Blackhawks down Yucaipa
The Citrus Valley High boys’ basketball team defeated Yucaipa 62-47.
Malik Young led Yucaipa with 19 points, Tristan Doty scored 12, and Nathan MacMillan tossed in nine.
Banning boys, girls win
The Banning High boys’ and girls’ basketball teams defeated Desert Mirage.
The Bronco boys prevailed 65-56. Banning led 26-16 at the half.
The Bronco girls won 51-11.
Lopez lifts Blackhawks
Ava Lopez scored two goals to lift the Citrus Valley High girls’ soccer team to a 4-0 victory against host Yucaipa (14-2-1, 3-1). Lopez scored in the game’s first minute and later added a penalty kick.
The victory improved Citrus Valley to 10-3-1 overall and 4-0 in league. Yucaipa had not allowed a goal in league until this game.
It was a sweet victory for Citrus Valley coach Norma Mendez, who is a former Yucaipa High player.
The Blackhawks have won three consecutive CBL titles under Mendez.
Eagles rout Falcons
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ soccer team routed Aquinas of San Bernardino 9-1. The Eagles are unbeaten in Ambassador League play.
REV wins twice
The Redlands East Valley boys’ basketball team, under new coach Mike Aranda, defeated Citrus Valley 53-52 and Redlands 67-55.
The Wildcats led 60-33 after three quarters against rival Redlands.
REV trailed Citrus Valley 39-34 after three quarters but outscored the Blackhawks 19-13 in the fourth quarter.
Yucaipa routs Blackhawks
The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Citrus Valley 63-14.
The Thunderbirds (11-8 overall, 3-1 in league entering this week) outscored Citrus Valley 16-0 in the first quarter and led 33-2 at the half.
REV defeats Blackhawks
The Redlands East Valley girls’ basketball team defeated Citrus Valley 73-15. REV was 3-15 overall and 1-2 in league entering this week.
Beaumont wins twice
The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team stayed unbeaten in Citrus Belt League play through the end of last week, defeating Redlands 88-1 and Cajon of San Bernardino 45-42.
Beaumont (13-3 overall, 4-0 CBL) trailed Cajon 36-33 entering the fourth quarter but outscored the hosts 12-6 in the final period.
Wildcats still unbeaten in league
The Redlands East Valley High boys’ soccer team remained unbeaten (3-0-1) in Citrus Belt League play with a 2-1 victory against rival Redlands.
REV trailed 1-0 at the half but got goals by Cruz Navarro and Ashton Palmer to pull out the win. Matthew Thorig assisted on Palmer’s goal.
REV also tied Citrus Valley last week, 0-0. Defenders Koury Khalloufi and Matthew Shea led Citrus Valley’s stopper effort.
REV entered this week with a 9-3-3 overall record.
Beaumont defeats Redlands
The Beaumont High boys’ soccer team defeated Redlands 6-1 in a Citrus Belt League game.
The Cougars (3-8-3 overall and 1-2-1 in league entering this week) scored three goals in each half.
T-Birds, Blackhawks tie
The Yucaipa High boys’ soccer team tied Citrus Valley 1-1.
Yucaipa (5-5-4 overall and 1-2-1 in the Citrus Belt entering this week) led 1-0 at halftime. Citrus Valley was 5-6-2, 1-1-2 entering this week.
Hatcher sinks Eagles
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ basketball team fell to Aquinas of San Bernardino 59-46. Aquinas’ Wes Hatcher torched the Eagles for 25 points.
