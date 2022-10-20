Redlands volleyball downs Blackhawks

The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team wrapped up its unbeaten Citrus Belt League season with a 3-0 victory against Citrus Valley. The scores were 25-16, 25-8, 25-17.
Julia Tolstova led Redlands with 16 kills and two aces. Saniyah Sobers had nine kills, two aces and 15 digs; Maddie Brown had three aces, one block and 10 digs; Kaley Joye had one block; and Bella Farrokhi had 10 digs.
Makenna Tillman paced Citrus Valley with six kills and six digs. Also for the Blackhawks, Jessica Doty had four kills, two aces and 10 digs; Giselle Coley had two blocks, nine digs and 10 assists; and Cherina Robinson had two blocks.
Redlands (28-7, 10-0) began CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoff action on Thursday, Oct. 20, (too late for publication) against St. Joseph’s of Lakewood.
Tolstova, a junior, ended the regular season with 514 kills and 903 in her career so far.
Blackhawks defeat T-Birds
The Citrus Valley High girls’ volleyball team defeated Yucaipa 3-1 in a Citrus Belt League match. The scores were 19-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23.
Makenna Tillman paced Citrus Valley with 14 kills. Also for the Blackhawks, Jessica Doty had six kills and Giselle Coley and Rylee Thornton had four kills each.
Lindsey Cupersmith and Coley had three aces each. Cherina Robinson had four blocks and Thornton had three. Kailani Caloca had 21 digs and Tillman 18 Coley had 21 assists.
Torey Barnthouse led Yucaipa with 13 kills. Phoebie Miller added seven kills and Kylie Proctor had five.
Tobey Allen and Miller had four aces apiece for Yucaipa. Emilia Graham and Proctor each had four blocks and Emory Bernal and Barnthouse had three. Sara Graham had 23 digs. Cailin Brokow contributed 13 assists.
Yucaipa (13-13 overall, 5-5 league) did not make the CIF-Southern Section playoffs.
Citrus Valley (10-15-2, 5-5) began the Division 5 playoffs on Thursday, Oct. 20, (too late for publication) at Cerritos.
Eagles down Roadrunners
The Arrowhead Christian Academy girls’ volleyball team defeated Loma Linda Academy 3-1. The scores were 19-25, 26-24, 26-24, 27-25.
ACA began the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs at home on Thursday, Oct. 20, (too late for publication) against La Sierra of Riverside.
Banning blanks DHS
The Banning High girls’ volleyball team defeated Desert Hot Springs 3-0. The scores were 25-11, 25-23, 25-11.
Ibis Villalpando, Nichelle Wayman and Danae Markel led Banning with five kills each.
Also for Banning, Ella Leivas and Bianca Herrera had four aces each. Markel had two blocks.
Alexzandria Roosevelt led the way with 20 digs, Wayman had 16 and Leivas and Villalpando had 14 and 13 digs, respectively.
Redlands blanks Chapman
The University of Redlands women’s soccer team defeated Chapman 2-0. Hannah Rice and Celine Akroush scored goals.
