The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team defeated La Quinta 3-0 last week. The scores were 25-16, 25-13, 25-12.
Julia Tolstova led the Terriers with 17 kills and nine digs. Diana Castro added five kills, Kaley Joye contributed four, and Ariana Romero had three.
Ava Avila had an amazing nine aces for Redlands, Ava Reyes had three and Lauren Reiter three. Reiter also had nine digs and Ava Aviles chipped in with eight. Joye had two blocks.
Redlands (8-4) opened its Citrus Belt League season against visiting Cajon of San Bernardino on Tuesday, Sept. 13 (too late for publication). Maddie Brown who transferred to Redlands from Beaumont and Saniyah Sobers who came from Cajon are now eligible to play for Redlands after sitting out the non-league season, as per section rules.
Chann moving on
Keith Chann is resigning as the Banning High athletic director, said Banning football coach John Tyree.
Chann will move to Temescal Canyon High as an assistant principal.
There is no word yet on who Chann’s successor at Banning will be.
Eagles triumphant
The Arrowhead Christian Academy football team defeated Tri-City Christian of Vista 28-0 on Friday, Sept. 9.
Mason Lackey rushed 12 times for 125 yards and three touchdowns and Tyler Flethez carried 26 times for 97 yards and one score for the Eagles (2-1).
T-Birds defeat Hillcrest
The Yucaipa High girls’ volleyball team defeated Hillcrest of Riverside 3-2. The scores were 14-25, 25-15, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9.
Eagles fall
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ volleyball team lost to Xavier of College Prep of Palm Desert 3-1. The scores were 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 25-21.
Blackhawks win
The Citrus Valley girls’ volleyball team defeated La Quinta 3-0. The set scores were not available.
Beaumont sweeps Palm Desert
The Beaumont High girls’ volleyball team defeated Palm Desert 3-1. The set scores were 25-0, 25-0, 25-27, 25-0.
REV defeats Bassett
The Redlands East Valley girls’ volleyball team downed Bassett 2-0 in the Whittier Cardinal Classic. The set scores were 25-16, 25-5.
Terriers fall
The Redlands High boys’ water polo team lost to Chaparral 11-5.
Wildcats lose
The Redlands East Valley boys’ water polo team fell to San Marcos 11-7.
Beaumont falls
The Beaumont High boys’ water polo team fell to Corona 20-9.
Getting published
