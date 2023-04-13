The University of Redlands softball team fell to Chapman 9-5.
Annabelle Gutierrez had a double for Redlands and Natalie Horton a triple. Horton had two runs batted in and Adyson Kim had three hits.
Bulldogs pound Whittier
The University of Redlands baseball team pounded Whittier 18-0. Max Clark, Will Daniels and Jake Burgess had doubles. Clark had three this and four RBI. Oscar Barraza had two hits and a career-high four runs scored.
Yucaipa blanks Trabuco Hills
Trevor Busby and Noble Ortega combined to shut out Trabuco Hills 4-0. Evan Heaton had a pair of hits to lead the offense. Busby is committed to UC Santa Barbara.
Eagles win
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team defeated Woodcrest Christian of Riverside 5-0. Ethan Bingaman earned the pitching win and drove in two runs and Lucas Zack earned the save.
ACA downs Summit
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ tennis team defeated Summit of Fontana 12-6. Josh Hayes and Adam Marquardt each won three singles matches. Kristin Ehler and Jacob Zach each won three doubles.
Eagles edge Hillcrest
The Arrowhead Christian beach volleyball team defeated Hillcrest of Riverside 3-2.
MacKenzie Gray and Kayla Goodwin, Taylor Wilson and Morgan Wilson, and Lucy Mulder and Sophie Allison had wins for ACA.
Eagles down Woodcrest
The Arrowhead Christian baseball team defeated Woodcrest Christian of Riverside 6-1. Diesel Toth got the win.
Terriers down REV
The Redlands High softball team defeated Redlands East Valley 15-9. It was a return to the REV field for former Wildcat coach Debbie Garcia, who now coaches the Terriers.
Arrowhead beats Woodcrest
The Arrowhead Christian softball team beat Woodcrest Christian 20-13. The Eagles trailed 13-9 in the sixth inning before scoring seven runs in the sixth and four in the seventh. Bethany Wilkes and Leila Mouri led the Eagles with four hits each.
Vansant to coach USA Volleyball
Former REV and University of Washington volleyball star Krista (Vansant) Hendrickson has been named an assistant coach for USA Volleyball. She coaches at the University of Illinois.
Eagles lose
The Arrowhead Christian boys’ golf team fell to Linfield Christian 200-205. Sebastian Carrillo led the Eagles with a 37.
Blackhawks edge Cajon
The Citrus Valley High baseball team defeated Cajon 1-0. Matthew Bline had two hits for Citrus Valley. Kade Finazzo threw a complete game for Citrus Valley, allowing two hits and striking out six while walking three.
T-Birds win
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Citrus Valley 7-5. Kaiya Kirby had two hits and two RBI for Yucaipa. Freshman Presley Quintard and Makenna Pettey also had two hits apiece. Kamryn Caldwell had three hits for Citrus Valley and Brooklyn House and Nevaeh Martin had two hits each.
