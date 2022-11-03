Redlands High’s Kaylee Joe won the Citrus Belt League girls’ singles tennis championship. Joe defeated Citrus Valley freshman Ahana Giri 6-3, 6-0 in the finals.
Redlands’ Mina Khazaeni claimed the consolation title, defeating Citrus Valley’s Sheersha Pattaniak 6-1, 6-4.
Redlands East Valley’s Maddie Washburn and Maryn Strong won the doubles title, defeating Redlands’ Saanya Shrivastav and Vanishri Shodhan 6-1, 6-1. Redlands’ Shriyaa Narayanan and Gabriella Wainz topped Yucaipa’s Nancy Patel and Natalie Wagner 6-3, 7-5 for the consolation title.
All-CBL
First team
Kaylee Joe, Redlands; Mina Khazaeni, Redlands; Ahana Giri, Citrus Valley; Sheersha Pattanaik, Citrus Valley; Breannah Baron, Beaumont; Abigail Washburn, Redlands East Valley; Maryn Strong, REV; Saanya Shrivastav, Redlands; Vanishri Shodhan, Redlands; Shriyaa Narayanan, Redlands; Gabriella Wainz, Redlands; Natalie Wagner, Yucaipa; Nancy Patel, Yucaipa; Alyanna Monzon, Redlands; Abhisri Narayanan, Redlands.
Second team
Jasmine Barber, Beaumont; Katherine Abrego, Cajon; Isa Meredith, Citrus Valley; Nikita Jos, Redlands; Shriji Shodhan, REV; Malaya Saputo, Yucaipa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.