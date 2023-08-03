The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team, coming off an unbeaten 2022 league season, are solid favorites to win the Citrus Belt League title again.
They have the players, led by outside hitters Julia Tolstova and Saniyah Sobers, to dominate many teams.
The Terriers strutted their stuff in the recent Coyote Summer League at San Bernardino’s Pearce Sports Center to win that title, losing only one set along the way.
But Cajon of San Bernardino, Yucaipa and Citrus Valley all finished at least at .500 in league last season and are not patsies. Also, Redlands East Valley, which went winless in league last season, looks improved and Beaumont could be poised for a bounce-back season with Jessica Lopez returning as coach after a year’s absence.
“Redlands is super tough and is bigger and stronger this season and will be the No. 1 challenge,” Yucaipa coach Amber von Kaenel said. “Cajon has athleticism and is energetic and will be tough.”
Said REV coach Sabrina Watkins, “I think the league will be more balanced, but Redlands is still a heavy hitter. They have two strong outside players. I don’t know too much about Citrus Valley or Beaumont, but Cajon will be strong with their big girl in the middle who really pounds the ball. I’m excited about our team which I think will be more competitive and have more fight than last year.”
Here is a look at each of the teams, in alphabetical order and with last year’s overall and league records listed:
BEAUMONT (9-9, 3-7)
It’s been two years since Beaumont, in its first year in the CBL, won the league. Much has happened since then.
Coach Jessica Lopez (formerly Granados) stepped down after the 2021 season and that year’s league most valuable player, Maddie Brown, transferred to Redlands. Redlands went unbeaten in league last season and Beaumont slipped in the standings.
Now Lopez is back as the Beaumont coach and working to bring the Cougars back.
“We’re having a culture re-set and talking a lot about mental toughness,” said Lopez, a former Cal State San Bernardino star. “We’re working on being great teammates.”
Lopez, the mother of two, took a year off to re-charge. She is revved up now and looking for good things from senior outside hitter Kiya Waters, who is also a basketball standout.
Other Cougars to watch are junior 6-0 middle blocker Morgan Kinser, sophomore setters Summie Florence and Maya Barber, and sophomore 5-10 outside hitter Ally Chase.
Lopez has four liberos to choose from in sophomore Wes Ruiz, senior Avy Ruiz, junior Shelby Benitez and senior Skye McIntyre.
CAJON (18-10, 7-3)
Junior middle blocker Sarai Ross is the centerpiece for Cajon. She is tall and athletic and will be a problem for opponents. Ross averaged 3.2 kills per set last season.
Cajon will miss graduated outside hitters Trinity Gonzales and Kilyn Hayes who both averaged around three kills per set.
Junior Adrienne Magdaleno contributed 1.4 assists per set last season and had 41 aces.
CITRUS VALLEY (10-16, 5-5)
Citrus Valley coach Amber Tygart is in her second season after leading the Blackhawks to a third-place finish (they tied with Yucaipa) in the CBL last season.
“Our goal is to push for the Top 3 in league,” Tygart said. “Redlands went undefeated in league last season and has a target on its back and Yucaipa and Cajon will be tough. We’re getting ready. We don’t have big hitters and are undersized but have confidence in our defense.”
Pacing the Blackhawks is junior 5-8 outside hitter Makenna Tillman, a returning, first-team All-CBL player.
Other Blackhawks to look for are senior libero Lindsey Cupersmith, senior right-side hitter Haley Bond, promising freshman defensive specialist/libero Sophia Swogger, sophomore 5-9 middle blocker McKenzie Shellman and sophomore setter Corinne Martinez.
REDLANDS (28-8, 10-0)
Redlands’ 2022 season ended with a heartbreaking 3-2 defeat at home against St. Joseph’s of Lakewood in the opening round of the section playoffs.
This year they hope to repeat as CBL champs and push farther into the postseason behind their dynamic outside hitters Tolstova and Sobers.
Junior Lauren Reiter steps in at setter, replacing Maddie Brown who is now playing at Cal Baptist University. Reiter looked sharp in the Coyote summer league.
Senior 6-1 Diana Castro gives Redlands height at middle blocker.
Promising liberos are sophomore Ava Reyes and Eva Larrondo. Larrondo will also see time as a defensive specialist.
Adding athleticism and strong hitting for Redlands is junior 5-7 outside hitter Devi’arre Lucas, a transfer from Redlands East Valley. Lucas must sit out until the second game of CBL play due to section transfer rules.
Other notable Terriers are senior opposite hitter Madison Humeston, senior middle blocker Olivia Estes and junior middle blocker Jada Bolden.
“We want a team where the players praise each other,” said veteran Terrier coach Corinne Flowers, a former two-sport athlete at the University of Redlands. “We’re stressing teamwork. We want our players to be successes not just on the court but in the real world.”
REDLANDS EAST VALLEY (6-17, 0-10)
Things are looking up at REV where the Wildcats played well in the Coyote Summer League.
Freshman 5-9 outside hitter Daphne Manrique has given the Wildcats a lift. She is left-handed and athletic.
Junior setter Ava Halamicek, whose brother Ryan is headed to Cal State Northridge on a baseball scholarship, is ensconced at setter.
Junior middle blocker Ainsley Dyerly will battle at the net.
Other Wildcats to keep an eye on are junior libero Isabella Espinoza, senior outside hitter Zaryah Bernard and junior outside hitter Audrey Hutchins.
“We have a good core that is fully capable of hitting, passing and serving,” REV coach Watkins said.
YUCAIPA (13-14, 5-5)
Yucaipa finished a game below .500 last season but seems poised for improvement behind senior 5-10 outside hitter Torey Barnthouse.
Veteran Yucaipa coach Amber von Kaenel said junior libero Samantha Claus “has done a lot of great things this summer.”
Adding experience for the Thunderbirds is third-year varsity senior defensive specialist Malia Mead.
Other promising T-Birds are junior 6-1 setter Tobey Allen, junior setter Cailin Brokow and junior opposite hitter Emory Bernal.
“We have a fun team and I think we’ll be in contention to be among the top three in the league,” von Kaenel said.
