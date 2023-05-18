The first game for Redlands’ newest sports team, the Redlands Football Club, ended with neither a win nor a loss.
Redlands FC tied FC Tucson, 1-1. The game was played before a crowd of more than 1,000 at Dodge Field, on the campus of Redlands High.
The action began with the teams getting familiar with each other and the stadium for the first 10 minutes.
The first goal was by Redlands’ Omar Yehya in the first half at around 15 minutes into the game. The second goal was by FC Tucson’s Pilon St-Louis at the end of the first half.
The second half was rougher than the first, with players from both teams getting yellow cards.
A significant play by Redlands came in the second half when FC Tucson's goalie was away. It appeared Redlands would score but Maco Costa kicked the ball out of play and stopped a potential score.
Despite being unable to produce a win, Redlands coach Cody Carlson was upbeat.
“This club is trying to build a community-based club, and you could see [the enthusiasm] in our first game.”
Yehya, who made his USL League Two debut, is no stranger to Dodge Field. He played for Redlands High School, being named team most valuable player twice and twice making All-Citrus Belt League first team.
"Scoring the first goal felt massive,” Yehya said. “This field means a lot to me because I feel that my junior and senior year in high school is when I started scoring goals and making a name for myself. Seeing all the people here mean's the world to me."
Said Carlson of the team’s conservative start, “In the first 10 minutes we wanted to start the game like that to make sure we were organized. Our tactical game plan worked well tonight, and I wish we came out with a win."
Coach Mark Biagi of FC Tucson was also not crestfallen.
“I thought our players weathered the storm really nicely and had some chances to score, defended well when we had to defend, made some saves when we had to make some saves, and for the first game [on the road], we’ll take the point.”
Each team earned a point in the standings with the tie.
