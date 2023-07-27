The Redlands Football Club played the first playoff game in its history on Friday, July 21, and came up short.
Redlands fell 2-1 to the San Francisco Glens in a USL 2 playoff opener. The loss ended the season for Redlands.
San Francisco took an early 1-0 lead on a goal by Adrian Medina. Nonso Adimabua assisted.
"I was running up and I was on the left side,” Medina said. “Nonso passed it across, and I had a one-on-one and saw the goalie hanging on to the left side, so I hit it to the first goal post.”
Redlands scored the equalizer on a penalty kick by Omar Yehya, a Redlands High grad.
The game was tied 1-1 at the half.
The Glens came out with a different strategy in the second half.
“We switched a couple of things — just the way we pressed — and our guys responded,” Glens coach Gabe Saucedo said.
Play was rough in the second half, with emotions sometimes bubbling over. Yellow cards and red cards were issued but didn’t quell the rowdy play.
The game went into stoppage time tied and remained that way until San Francisco’s Fahmi Ibrahim scored.
There was still time for Redlands (8-3-2) to mount a comeback but the Glens (10-1-2) repelled their late, frantic efforts.
By this point emotions had clearly reached a boiling point and Redlands Unified School Police took the field to maintain order.
Following the game, the officials were escorted off the field.
"I thought it was a really competitive game,” Redlands coach Cody Carlson said. “In the first half they were able to get a goal, one of only two shots on target and they were able to bury one because the sun was in our keeper's eyes and he couldn't get it. But from then on, I felt we bossed the game. Now in the second half, they get one (opportunity) toward the end and they're able to capitalize. We had multiple moments to get a goal and we were not able to so it's frustrating. But that's life in the playoffs.”
Said Saucedo, "I thought it was an excellent game on both sides. Redlands was a champion in their division, and we were in for a tough match. It was a game of momentum swings, and I think we had one more moment than they did.”
Redlands FC officials were delighted with the community’s support.
“We are blown away by the support Redlands has shown this season,” the team’s Twitter feed said. “You all are the best fans in the league and we couldn’t be more proud to play in front of you. See you all next season.”
This was the first season for the Redlands FC team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.