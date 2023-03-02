Redlands’ Patrick Egle was not selected to the Green Bay Packers’ FAN Hall of Fame last week. But at least he lost to a worthy candidate.
The Packers pick one fervent supporter for the FAN Hall of Fame per year. This year it is John Breske, 92.
In 1953 Breske, a U.S. Marine, was awarded a Silver Star and was in a San Francisco hospital recovering from wounds suffered in Korea. He went to a church one day and then repaired to a bar where he learned his home-state Packers were playing the San Francisco 49ers at Kezar Stadium. He attended the game with a group of servicemen and the 49ers won 48-14, but it did not diminish Breske’s love for the Packers.
The devotion of Breske (and Egle) were rewarded when the Packers became a powerhouse under coach Mike Holmgren in the 1990s and have remained a formidable team, for the most part, since then.
Former Terrier drafted
Alfred Edwards was picked in the first round of the United States Football League (USFL) draft by the Philadelphia Stars. Edwards formerly played at Redlands High and Utah State.
The former Terrier was the sixth pick of the first round in the draft held on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
The 6-foot-7 Edwards was named to the All-Mountain West first team. He made honorable mention the previous year.
The USFL is in its second season. The first incarnation of the league debuted in 1982.
Having a belt
I was watching an episode of the Beverly Hillbillies last week (can you tell I’m retired?) and Max Baer Jr. was rocking his trademark rope around the waist in lieu of a belt. It reminded me that early in my career North Monterey County High of Castroville coach Phil Maas was a bit eccentric. Before one game he discovered he didn’t have a belt and simply hitched up his pants with a length of rope, Jethro-style.
Maas formerly coached at Coachella Valley High where he and offensive coordinator Roger Sugimoto were searching for an offense.
“Why don’t run the ‘mosca?’” school custodian Dennis Acosta said. “Mosca” is fly in Spanish and Acosta knew the offense from when he played at Delano High.
Maas and Sugimoto installed the fly at Coachella Valley and later took it to North Monterey County High in Castroville. There they transformed a 0-10 team in 1978 to 10-0 in one year. I covered the team’s first-ever win and saw Maas secure his pants with a piece of rope. Those were the days.
On the ball
Cambria Salmon continues to dominate with the Beaumont High softball team.
Through five games, Salmon was 4-1 in the circle while giving up just two runs and 11 hits in 29 innings. She has struck out 55 batters and walked eight.
Salmon is committed to the University of Texas.
She has support. Jayde Pagdilao is hitting .467 and Rosemary Espinoza .333 as of last weekend.
Slow start
The Yucaipa High baseball team opened the season with an uncharacteristic four consecutive losses. But it’s not as bad as it seems. Three of the losses — to Cypress, Servite of Anaheim, and Redondo Union — were by one run and to decent teams.
Expect the Thunderbirds to at least be near the top of the standings when the dust clears in the Citrus Belt League.
Fun in the sand
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ beach volleyball team defeated Hillcrest of Riverside 3-2 last week for the first victory in program history. Earning wins for the Eagles were the teams of Makenzie Gray/Kayla Goodwin, Taylor Wilson/Morgan Wilson, and Sophie Allison/Lucy Mulder.
Asked how things are going, ACA athletic director Russ DeKock said, “So far so good. We weren’t sure if we would play this season but the senior girls, Kayla [Goodwin] and Makenzie [Gray], took it upon themselves to recruit the players and Brittney Amey agreed to coach.”
The Eagles practice twice a week and play in the Ambassador League which consists of ACA, Aquinas, Ontario Christian, Norco, and Hillcrest of Riverside. All teams play their matches at the Rancho Valley Volleyball Center in San Bernardino, except for Aquinas, which has three sand courts.
Bling arrives
The Arrowhead Christian girls’ volleyball team received their rings for winning the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 volleyball championship.
The Eagles gathered as a team in the Eagle Arena to show off their new bling and mug for pictures. It was smiles all around.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Twitter: @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.