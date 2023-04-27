The Redlands High boys’ volleyball team defeated Yucaipa 3-2 to win the Citrus Belt League carousel. The teams tied for the CBL title with 10-3 records.
The set scores were 25-15, 25-27, 25-20, 24-25, 16-14.
In another carousel game, Beaumont defeated Cajon of San Bernardino 3-1. The scores were: 25-21, 22-25, 26-24, 25-23.
Ayden Arient led Redlands with 23 kills, Ethan Namsang chipped in with 10 kills, and Nathan Alegre had seven. Arient also had five blocks, and Jacob Alegre had 50 assists.
In CIF-Southern Section Division 4 play this week (too late for publication) Beaumont was at West Covina and El Rancho was at Yucaipa.
In CIF-SS first-round action, Redlands hosted Xavier Prep.
REV downs Redlands
The Redlands East Valley High baseball team defeated Redlands 4-1. Ryan Halamicek and Tyler Albanese had two hits each to lead REV. Albanese knocked in two runs and Isaac Miller had one hit and one RBI.
Halamicek went the distance on the mound, yielding five hits and one run (none earned) while striking out five and walking two.
Derek Torres had two hits for Redlands. Gavin Duenez had one hit and one RBI.
Beaumont loses
The Beaumont High baseball team fell to Cajon of San Bernardino 4-1. Nick Gonzales led Beaumont with two hits. Ty Whittle pitched six innings, yielding three hits and four runs (three earned). He struck out four and walked five.
Cougars roll
The Beaumont High softball team defeated Redlands 18-1. Leah Mays, Keali Huss-Cochran led Beaumont with three hits each. Cambria Salmon pitched four innings and yielded one run and one hit while striking out three and walking four.
T-Birds down Cajon
The Yucaipa High softball team defeated Cajon 5-2. Rylee Esber led Yucaipa with two hits and two RBI. Kaylanie Rodriguez pitched seven innings and gave up two runs (none earned) and struck out nine while walking none.
Blackhawks prevail
The Redlands East Valley softball team fell to Citrus Valley 8-0. Jestine Citlau and Brooklyn House had two hits each to lead Citrus Valley. T Petty pitched seven innings and yielded no runs and one hit while striking out six and walking four.
Amanda Waymire had a double for REV.
Lackey to Bulldogs
Arrowhead Christian all-section running back/linebacker Mason Lackey signed a letter-of-intent to play at the University of Redlands.
Redlands edged
The University of Redlands women’s water polo team fell to La Verne 7-5.
Emma Parker and Katrina Nielsen had two goals each for Redlands and Anika Lundbaek had one.
