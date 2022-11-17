Redlands High senior Caden Henderson has an ambition. He’d like to be the king of all world media. Failing that, he will settle for being a sportscaster for some major media outlet.
Don’t doubt him.
“You’ve heard of Hometown Hero,” said CBS Sports Central host Jim Hill on last weekend’s show. “Well, have you heard of Caden Henderson? He’s interviewed some of the biggest stars in sports and he’s coming up next right here on CBS 2.”
Henderson, 17, after highlights of the Chiefs and Bucs and Bills and commercials for Jacob Emrani and McDonald’s, appeared on set with former Los Angeles Rams’ receiver and sportscasting icon Hill and his sidekick Su’a Cravens, a former star USC football player.
Henderson told how he’s talked sports since he was 5 years old, has interviewed stars such as Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels, how he started his own Youtube channel, CadenCenter, and how he’s helped raise money to buy teddy bears and iPads for the patients at the Loma Linda Children's Hospital.
In all, Henderson's stuffed animal drive netted 1,000 teddy bears and his iPad efforts have brought in $15,000 worth of the devices for children to use while hospitalized.
“Redlands High senior Caden Henderson has brought some real joy to the sports world since he started his CadenCenter, a Youtube channel that he started over a decade ago,” Hill said on the show.
Pictures of Henderson when he was a child interviewing stars like Trout, soccer star Landon Donovan from Redlands and former NFL quarterback Alex Smith flashed on the screen.
“It is so overwhelming,” Henderson’s mom, Jill, who formerly worked for the Inland Empire 66ers minor baseball league team, told CBS 2’s Chris Hayre. “It is hard not to start crying. To watch him back then to where he is now, handling it so effortlessly.”
Hayre learned of Henderson while doing a story on the teen's grandfather, Bob Sheehan, a former Chino High baseball coach and athletic director who won close to 500 games at Chino and more than 600 in his career.
Hill and Cravens could not have been nicer.
Said Hill, “Caden’s with us now on set. And thank you. Do you know how much of an inspiration you are to others?”
“I really hope I am,” Henderson said. “I really hope some people follow my path and give back to the community.”
Chimed in Cravens, “It’s a testament to your mom and the way she’s raised you because I can see the way you are and the young man you’re becoming – it's all thanks to Mama Bear over there. So that’s pretty dope, man.”
Hill and Cravens even let Henderson stick around while more highlights rolled. The Redlands High senior showed some serious sportscasting chops while commenting on the Las Vegas Raiders by saying, “Obviously, the Raiders are struggling, and I never did think they’d turn the corner. They’ve just been off. And give credit to the Colts. Everyone was talking about Jeff Saturday coming in and criticizing his hiring and this was a big one for them. But the Raiders are just lost now.”
Whew. The kid’s incisive commentary had Cravens, a one-time Vista Murrieta High star, smiling and shaking his head.
“You have far more experience at this than I have,” Cravens told Henderson. “You could be cutting my checks.”
Predictably, Henderson and his mom’s cell phones blew up after the show. Well-wishers by the dozen called or texted with their congratulations.
“It was great meeting the crew and Jim and Su’a,” Henderson told me later by phone. “Jim even gave me some advice on continuing on my sports broadcasting path.”
And the advice was?
“Work hard, go to sleep late, and get up early,” Henderson said with a laugh.
Sage advice. It will be interesting to follow this young man’s career.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.