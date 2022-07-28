The Redlands High girls’ volleyball team has two key additions. Maddie Brown has transferred into Redlands from Beaumont and Saniyah Sobers transferred in from Cajon.
Brown, a senior setter, was the Citrus Belt League most valuable player last season. Sobers, a sophomore libero, was a starter last season for Cajon.
The Terriers were already formidable with Julia Tolstova (4.2 kills per set), senior libero Bella Farrokhi, 5-11 senior middle blocker Kaley Joye, 5-9 sophomore setter/defensive specialist Lauren Reiter, senior defensive specialist Ava Avila, and senior opposite Hanalei Martinez all returning.
Redlands tied Yucaipa for second place last season, one game behind first-place Beaumont.
The Terriers, as of the start of this week, were unbeaten in the Coyote Summer Volleyball League. That includes a 28-26, 25-20 victory against CIF-Southern Section Division 1-2 Ontario Christian (Redlands is D3).
“We’re just trying to build chemistry and build trust,” Brown said. “It’s coming along.”
Said veteran Redlands coach Corinne Flowers, “Things are going well. The girls are having a lot of fun and they’re working hard.”
REIMER ALL-STATE
Last week was a banner one for Yucaipa High graduate Jacob Reimer. Reimer was not only, as reported, taken in the fourth round of the Major League Baseball free-agent draft by the New York Mets, but he was also named all-state first team by CalHiSports.
Reimer hit .398 with eight home runs and 28 runs batted in for Yucaipa High. The unanimous Citrus Belt League most valuable player went 4-for-4 with three home runs and six runs batted in during a 15-6 victory against Redlands East Valley. He was taken with the 119th overall pick in the draft by the Mets who have another Yucaipa High graduate (Taijuan Walker) in their big-league pitching rotation.
HOPKINS NEW BEAUMONT COACH
Jody Hopkins is the new Beaumont High girls’ volleyball coach. Hopkins replaces Jessica Granados who resigned following last season. Granados led Beaumont to the 2021 Citrus Belt League title.
Granados was the junior varsity coach last season.
AREA TRIO HONORED
Citrus Valley defensive back Jelani McLaughlin and two-way standout Brock Lium and Beaumont quarterback Christoper Cooper have made the CalHiSports pre-season All-Inland Empire football team. They are all seniors.
McLaughlin made 92 tackles (11 for loss) last season and had three interceptions.
Lium did it all last season. He passed for 853 yards and 10 touchdowns, rushed for 426 yards and seven TDs, caught 22 passes for 383 yards and seven TDs, and had 59 tackles and a recovered fumble.
Cooper passed for 3,610 yards and 35 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for nine scores.
REDLANDS WOMEN EXCEL IN CLASSROOM
The University of Redlands women’s basketball team was honored last week for its excellence in the classroom.
The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced its academic team honors, with special mention going to Redlands, which compiled a 3.307 cumulative grade point average. Also honored were Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (3.627) and Chapman (3.476).
