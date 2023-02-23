We get emails occasionally. Two came from Greg Nottingham and Dan Wolthers, both about Jim Weatherwax.
Weatherwax is the Redlands High grad who played for the Green Bay Packers in the first two Super Bowls. He is credited with making the first tackle in Super Bowl history.
Wrote Nottingham, “In 1967, my grandmother Ruth worked at the Empire Bowling Alley, in the nursery with Mr. Weatherwax’s mother Micky. For Christmas in 1967, Mrs. Weatherwax got a football from Jim signed by all the Green Bay Packers and gave it to me for Christmas.
“I was 5 years old. It’s a ‘Duke’ football that says ‘1967 World Champions.’ I’m now in my 60s and I still have that football, (and we are) huge Green Bay Packer fans. It looks like the day I got it. My son Michael is also a huge Packer fan, and I will pass it to him.”
Nottingham added that he would like to send Weatherwax a note, along with a picture of the treasured football. Too cool.
Wolthers, a basketball star at Redlands High and Cal and a 1965 San Francisco Warriors’ No. 1 draft pick, said, “Jim [Weatherwax] and I were teammates on the Terrier basketball team in the 1959-60 season. Then we entered the sports Hall of Fame the same year, 2003, I believe. But with the walking cane and all, he looked very distinguished. Always a good guy.”
“That ‘59-‘60 season was Tarkanian's best coaching job ever. We had three guys who could make a shot outside of three feet. Tark said for us to win we had to hold the other team to under 40 points. We did that 13 times and won 11. We were 13-9 that season. A miracle. Today the game is played two feet higher, and dribbling is only an option.
“Jim was our starting center. Clogged the lane, but if we got behind by more than eight points, Jim would forget we were playing basketball and start playing football. I would put a hand on his shoulder and try and calm him down.
“When Jim took the stage at the Hall of Fame, he impressed us all. One of the things he shared was how when folks find out he played in the pros under Lombardi, but also had Tarkanian as a high school basketball coach, most the folks wanted to know about his time with Tark. Tark was keynote speaker at that Hall of Fame event. Tark really loved Redlands.”
Clearly, Redlands holds a special place in Wolthers’ heart.
“Two Octobers ago, my class celebrated our 60-year reunion,” he said. “The informal theme of our reunion was that we grew up in a fabulous city and at a fabulous time. “My wife now of 32 years came to the reunion for the first time. She was impressed with Redlands. She thought it was sort of like [San Luis Obispo] where one of the daughters lives.”
Keep those missives coming, folks.
Walker lends a hand
Relief is coming. The Yucaipa High baseball bullpen is getting a major makeover, thanks to alum Taijuan Walker of the Philadelphia Phillies.
Walker is donating $25,000 to finance the project.
“Taijuan keeps up with us through social media and we were talking and he loved the idea,” Yucaipa coach Ralph Grajeda said. “It’s his way of giving back to the community. It’s generous and really cool.”
Grajeda said the makeover is “80 percent done.”
Yucaipa is a perennial powerhouse and made a section title game when Walker was a senior. The Thunderbirds have won one section title under Grajeda.
Impressive start
The Arrowhead Christian Academy baseball team scored three impressive wins last week in the Redlands Baseball Invitational tournament.
The Eagles defeated Redlands East Valley 3-0, Redlands 2-1 and Cajon of San Bernardino 6-2.
Sophomore pitchers Brayden Bennett and Devin Michaels combined for the shutout against REV. Lucas Zack had the pitching victory against Cajon and Grant Davari and Daniel Rivera had two hits each. Against Redlands, Rivera got the win and Daniel Toth earned the save.
Such victories would not have been likely years ago but small private schools like ACA and Aquinas have improved their programs in recent years.
Farewell
Absent at Beaumont High’s boys’ basketball victory last week against Esperanza of Anaheim was Martin DuSold. DuSold, the longtime athletic director at Beaumont, worked his last day as AD that day and then spent the night (it was Valentine’s Day) with his wife. Jacob Van Hofwegen is the new AD after coming over from Colton High.
DuSold is a Beaumont High grad who coached the 1988 Beaumont boys’ basketball team to a section title. Always gracious and accommodating, he will be missed. DuSold is not far though as he has taken a job with the area Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Area duo at Hope International
Two area players are teammates on the Hope International University of Fullerton softball team. They are Yucaipa High grad Makenna Stuart and former Beaumont High player Kaylee Vasquez.
Stuart graduated from Yucaipa in 2021 and played on the Thunderbirds’ 2018 Citrus Belt League championship team. Her brother, Dylan Stuart, played baseball at UC Riverside. She enjoys watching the Los Angeles Angels and eating cheeseburgers, according to the Hope International site.
Vasquez graduated in the top 10 percent of her class at Beaumont making her, like Stuart, a top scholar. She played on two Mountain Pass League champions for Beaumont and one Citrus Belt League titlist. She roots for the Los Angeles Dodgers and her favorite movie is “Thor.”
Stuart and Vasquez are both psychology majors, so they probably have some classes together.
Stapleton, Hernandez assume posts
Dave Stapleton is the new manager of the Inland Empire 66ers minor league baseball team. Former Fontana and Redlands East Valley high school coach Steve Hernandez is again one of the coaches.
Mater Dei names coach
There was a big announcement in Southern California prep football. Frank McManus was named as the new coach at powerhouse Mater Dei of Santa Ana, the troubled football power that two years ago won the CIF-State Open title. McManus, formerly the Monarchs’ defensive backs coach, replaces the retiring Bruce Rollinson.
There were disciplinary issues and a lawsuit near the end of Rollinson’s reign.
