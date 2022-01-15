BY JOHN MURPHY
Brandon Prince scored two goals to lead the Beaumont High boys’ soccer team to a 4-1 victory against host Redlands.
The Citrus Belt League game was played Friday, Jan. 7.
The victory kept Beaumont (9-2-1, 2-0) unbeaten in league.
The loss was the first in league for Redlands (7-5, 1-1).
Beaumont led 2-0 when Prince scored his first goal of the game and 14th of the season in the 30th minute.
“I dribbled down the side and beat two guys and put it in the upper left corner,” Price said.
Redlands countered eight minutes later with a goal by Anthony Hernandez who followed a blocked Terrier shot by putting one into the net.
The score remained 3-1 until the 78th minute when Prince tallied again.
“I was breaking on goal and just put one into the bottom right corner,” Prince said of his 15th goal.
Prince’s dedication to the Cougars has been welcome for Beaumont.
“I only played three games last season,” Prince said of last spring’s abbreviated season. “But this year I wanted to play with my friends.”
Prince also played a part in Beaumont’s first goal as he slotted one to teammate Gil Isai.
“I was sprinting, and the ball was in front of me, and I just tapped it in,” Isai said.
Isai’s goal came in the 26th minute. One minute later, Beaumont found the back of the net again on a shot by Fabian Barajas.
Ironically, the ball was on Redlands’ side of the field for much of the first half.
“We had a good counterattack tonight,” Beaumont coach Barry Steele said. “That (Redlands) is a good side. It felt like it was tighter than a 4-1 game.”
Trailing 3-1, Redlands missed a 20-yard shot with the goalkeeper out of position in the 66th minute. Shortly thereafter, the Terriers barely missed one from 25 yards.
The outcome was a disappointment for Redlands coach Eric Memory.
“You have to play both halves,” Memory said. “We did a good job in the second half, but you can’t spot them that big of a lead in the first half. They’re the defending (league) champs.”
Memory said he was pleased with the play of midfielders Troy Elgersma and Erwan Friche, both seniors.
“We’ve been down for a few years and we’re trying to build our way back to where we were when we won back-to-back titles,” Memory said.
Redlands opened CBL play on Wednesday, Jan. 5 by defeating Yucaipa 2-1.
Elgersma had both goals.
