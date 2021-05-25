“April showers bring May flowers” is the saying, but there wasn’t much rain this year. Blossoming instead were these notions about the Spring sports season:
• Middle distance runner Simon Opsahl of Redlands East Valley High may be the smartest top athlete around. Opsahl had a 4.75 grade point average, is taking all Advanced Placement classes and will attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the fall.
• It is nice to see Banning High hire an athletic director in Keith Chann. The Broncos have been without a full-time AD since Qua'sand Lewis left about a year ago. We hope to interview him soon.
• The Burkes of Yucaipa – Eryn and Jordyn – are identical twins and after meeting them at a recent track and field meet, we can’t tell them apart. Chatted with them a few times during the REV meet and had to say, “OK, who am I talking to now?” each time.
• San Gorgonio basketball’s Sergio Silvestre is one of our favorite 2021 athletes. He’s listed at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds on the MaxPreps roster, but looks bigger. Tykie Harris (google him, kids) he is not.At halftime of a recent game against Arroyo Valley, Silvestre did not warm up and sat instead on a folding chair with a far-off look on his face. But the kid can shoot and with the Spartans struggling to score points, should probably launch a few more shots every game.
• One of the more welcome stories of the Spring is former San Gorgonio High and Cal Baptist University slugger Andy Crowley assisting the Beaumont baseball team. Crowley has helped the Cougar hitters and whenever we hear his name we think of his walk-up song at San Gorgonio, the old Ozzy Osbourne standard, “Mr. Crowley.”
• Props to Beaumont baseball coach Jason Whittle for landing Crowley on his staff. Whittle, after watching his team get shut out three consecutive times, originally tried to coax former San Gorgonio coaching icon Bill Eatinger out of retirement. Eatinger didn’t bite, but recommended Crowley, a San Bernardino County sheriff who lives in Beaumont. He’s been a hit so far.
• The San Gorgonio High girls’ tennis team had a nice season, with top singles player Elyse Gray even finishing second in league. That was despite the Spartans having to play their whole season at Pacific High because a windstorm damaged the fencing on their home court. We trust this will be rectified by next season.
• What do Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Omar Barraza of the University of Redlands baseball team have in common? They both played catcher for San Mateo Serra High. Brady was drafted by the Montreal Expos in the 18th round of the 1995 MLB draft.
• Gamechanger.com is a cool site/app and we glean much information from it. Now if everyone would include complete first and last names of the players, it would be even better.
• Another stellar young baseball team is Yucaipa (15-7 overall, 8-3 league). The Thunderbirds are in first place in the Citrus Belt League and will return some top talent next season in Wes Hickey, Wyatt Doty, Jacob Reimer, Owen Egan, Chase Antillon, Carter Herrera, Luke Scherrer, Carter Elliott, Daniel Arambula and Peyton Von Kaenel. Egan and Arambula are freshmen.
• Kudos to the Redlands High baseball team for ending its nine-game losing streak with a victory against crosstown rival Citrus Valley.
Costly loss for the Blackhawks.
• Tough 2-1 loss to Eastside for the Beaumont High boys’ soccer team in the CIF-SS Division 5 playoffs. But just getting the Cougars on the field for the game after the recent positive COVID-19 tests and temporary shutdown of the athletic program, was a win for athletic director Martin DuSold and the community.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com .
