TWIN PEAKS — Participants use wood bats.
They swing at round balls.
They try to touch all four bases. Besides that, almost everything else is different about the Southern California Vintage Base Ball League.
And, yes, base ball is how they spell it. This is a form of the national pastime played by 1886 Spalding Rules.
There are no numbers or names on the back of jerseys, and nobody is making millions.
“Gentlemen, ready!” the Sir (umpire) yells at the start of play. “Striker to the line.”
And with that, the match between the host Crestline Highlanders and the Riverside Smudge Pots is underway.
The Highlanders won on this day, 12-1.
“I like the old rules,” Crestline catcher Julian “Sauce” Quinones said. “You can see how the game evolved and understand its roots. The game is trickier and you have to keep on your toes. And anybody can catch a ball if you have huge mitts, but when you’re using something that’s like a padded Isotoner, it’s a lot different.”
Quinones of Banning and teammate Albert “Blade” Garcia of Beaumont are two of the only Crestline players not from the mountain area.
They learned of the Highlanders from a Facebook post.
“It went well,” Garcia said of his team’s victory in which he had four safeties (hits). “They are the defending champs of our league and it felt good to knock them off. As a team we came together.”
Crestline’s Wes “Commish” Abarca founded the league in 2019 with five teams. It now boasts 11, with the others being the Redondo Beach Wharf Rats, Long Beach Oilers, Palmdale Blue Stockings, Perris Prospectors, Temecula Dear Bros., Arrowhead Loggers, Fullerton Fire Knockers and Lordsburg Trolleymen.
Abarca modeled the league after the Bay Area Vintage Base Ball League.
It’s the only vintage league in Southern California.
The ballists (players) wear replica uniforms, use old-time equipment, and play under 19th-century rules.
That means seven balls before a striker (batter) walks, quick pitches are allowed, and foul balls are not strikes. Strikers are not awarded a base if hit by a pitch. Oh, and no betting, cursing, nor spitting, especially in the presence of a lady. Such infractions incur a $5 fine.
The lingo is different, too. A pitcher is a “hurler,” a fan is a “crank,” a sharp grounder is a “daisy cutter,” and a popup is a “sky ball.”
Crestline hurler Joe “Ripper” Billheimer silenced the Riverside attack and went 3 for 4 at the plate with two doubles and a home run. He also summed up the vintage base ball experience.
“We want to simulate the old-time feel of base ball, the way it was played in 1886, utilizing rules, tactics and verbiage to provide a great re-creation for the cranks,” Billheimer said.
The lone “Sir” stands 15 feet behind the hurler and at an angle to call the pitch. He wears a period costume which may include a cigar.
There is no mound nor rubber for the hurler. He stands in a chalked box and often delivers a pitch immediately after receiving the ball (a quick pitch).
One first-year Highlander wandered out of the box against Riverside and was struck out by a rapidly delivered pitch.
Other than that gaffe, things went well for the Highlanders who lost to the Smudge Pots in the 2019 championship game. There was no competition last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Quinones and center fielder Garcia did their part for the Highlanders, combining for five hits.
Quinones, the former Banning High baseball coach, finds the league quaint and intriguing.
“It’s pretty cool,” he said. “We have these jerseys with their old-style collars and no numbers or names on the back. I have four boys and they tell me, ‘Cool jersey, dad.’”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com.
