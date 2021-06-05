Press Row — Little League news a big deal

The recent news that Little League will severely limit attendance at regional and World Series competition due to coronavirus concerns took me aback. It is relevant locally because the Western Regional Little League tournament is held annually at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino.
The tourney has pumped millions of dollars into the economy over the years.
Thousands of fans and volunteers come from the Inland Empire and all over the western states for the week-long event.
Kevin Fountain, Director of Media Relations for Little League International, confirmed the news.
“Accommodations will be made for family members and a limited number of individuals associated with the participating teams,” Fountain said via email. “Those attending are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated.”
Having covered the tournament from 2001 to 2012 for area newspapers, I was surprised. Dodger Stadium will soon open to capacity crowds, but obviously Little League is erring on the side of caution. It cannot be faulted for that.
“I’m glad they’re giving the kids a chance to play,” said Little League volunteer Kevin Alvarado of Yucaipa. “Fans or no fans, it doesn’t matter.”
The thousands who make the annual pilgrimage to San Bernardino might disagree.
Crowds in the 8,000 range have been known to jam Houghton Stadium for marquee games like Southern California vs. Northern California.
They come for the unspoiled amateur baseball, the ESPN spectacle (all games are televised), the refreshments, and the fun.
Where else can you see umpires and players dancing to the Village People’s “YMCA” between innings?
It is all good, clean American fun on warm summer evenings and I’m sorry some of the luster will be lost this season.
But the show goes on. The regional baseball tournament is Aug. 8 through 14 at Houghton Stadium. The softball tournament is July 24-30. Both tournaments are one step from the Little League World Series, the Holy Grail of youth baseball. It does not seem like that long ago I took my preschool son Kyle to 6707 Little League Drive and showed him the grand stadium. We slowly ascended the steps, and I explained the basepaths and the pitcher’s mound. Now he’s 20 years old.
Where does the time go? Much has happened in the interim. The 2002 regional was memorable. Aptos Little League of Northern California made the title game that year and that was a league I once covered.
A PBS crew filmed Aptos’ every move that season, prompting its manager to say, “At first it was a little disconcerting, because (they) were always there.
But we’ve gotten to know them pretty well and we don’t even know they’re around.”
Things ended well for Aptos as a lanky pre-teen, Tyler Raymond, hit a three-run home run in the top of the sixth inning to beat Arizona 4-3 and send NorCal to Williamsport.
I recall Raymond grabbing the Aptos banner and leading his team on a joyous victory lap around the stadium.
Despite temperatures that climbed over 100 degrees and the grind of covering the event, I have fond memories.
For one thing, weird things would happen like a kid breaking a $100,000 ESPN camera with a line drive. That’s chump change for the Worldwide Leader.
Though the tourney is enjoyable, relief washed over me when it ended each year.
I recall covering the title game one year and writing the story on my old Tandy portable computer.
Afterward I went with the late Yucaipa sportswriter Harvey Cohen to The Party Doll on Base Line Street for refreshments. It doesn’t get any more San Bernardino than that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Advertising. Advertising in comments is not permitted.