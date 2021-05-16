BY JOHN MURPHY
Record Gazette
Breaking news: Obrey Brown is not dead.
Brown, the former sports editor for Century Newspapers, is still alive and kicking, despite the email we received recently from Redlands East Valley High sports dad Bruce Cavarno.
Said Bruce, “Sorry to hear about Obrey’s passing. I knew him since the early 80s when I was an athlete at the U of R and stayed in touch with him as recently as last year.”
Brown, who retired in March after more than 40 years in these parts covering sports, has not died but merely moved from Beaumont to Utah to be closer to his grown children. We’re sure Cavarno, whose son Timmy is a two-sport star at REV, is glad to hear that. So is anybody who didn’t closely read the retirement tributes to Brown in the
Champion newspapers two months ago. Brown, from his condominium in South Jordan, Utah, was surprised to learn of the confusion.
“He thought I died?” Brown said. “Oh no. Did you set him straight?”
Yes we did. The mix-up is reminiscent of the late 19th century fiasco when false rumors spread that author and humorist Mark Twain passed.
That prompted Twain to famously remark, “The report of my death was an exaggeration.”
Mr. Crowley
Giving the Beaumont High baseball team a lift has been former San Gorgonio High and Cal Baptist University star Andy Crowley.
Crowley joined the Beaumont staff during the season after it had been shut out three consecutive times and the Cougars (10-9 overall) proceeded to have several double-digit hit games in winning three consecutive times.
“He’s on staff and he’s really helped our hitting,” Beaumont coach Jason Whittle said. “He’s a younger guy and relates to the players
well, uses different wording or whatever. Most of baseball is mental not physical so it’s good to have him talking to the players.”
Crowley is a San Bernardino County sheriff working out of Rancho Cucamonga and a Beaumont resident. He was recommended to Whittle by former San Gorgonio coach Bill Eatinger, the iconic ex-coach who recently retired from coaching and education. Originally, Whittle tried to coax Eatinger out of retirement.
When Crowley played at San Gorgonio his walk-up song to home plate was “Mr. Crowley" by Ozzy Osbourne.
Beaumont softball rolling
The Beaumont High softball team picked up a key victory, defeating Yucaipa 10-0 last week.
Freshman Cambria Salmon pitched a three-hitter for the Cougars and struck out 11. She also went 4 for 4 at the plate and drove in two runs.
By week’s end Beaumont was 12-3 overall and 4-0 in the Citrus Belt League.
Jillian Vasquez had three hits and three RBI for Beaumont and Leah Mays, Priscilla Mora and Irene Martin all had multi-hit days.
Walker, Andriese
nab wins
Two former area prep baseball pitchers won major league games on the same day last week.
Former Yucaipa High star Taijuan Walker pitched seven innings of one-hit ball and struck out eight batters to help lift the New York Mets past the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1. The victory made Walker 2-1 with a 2.38 earned run average.
That same day – Thursday, May 6 – Redlands East Valley High grad Matt Andriese relieved in the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 12-9 victory against the Detroit Tigers and earned the victory. He yielded three hits and one earned run. The win made Andriese 1-1.
One more draftee
In a recent story on the National Football League draft that included Redlands players, reader Jim Moffatt noticed that I omitted Brian DeRoo, a Redlands High and University of Redlands grad. DeRoo was drafted in the fifth round in 1978 by the New York Giants, so that’s a 15-yard penalty on me.
Burkes excel at Arcadia
The Burke sisters of Yucaipa excelled on the girls’ side at last weekend's Arcadia Invitational track and field championships.
Jordan Burke took eighth in the open 100-meter run in 12.69 and fifth in the open 300-meter hurdles in 46.43.
Eryn Burke took sixth in the seeded 200 meters in 25.41.
Also, the Yucaipa 400-meter relay team of Alex Abreau, Jordyn Burke, Eryn Burke and Brook Dalgity placed fourth in the seeded competition in 48.27 and fourth in the 1,600-meter relay (seeded) in 3:54.51.
Stockton pays
it forward
Pacific High and USC grad Dave Stockton, a former PGA golfer, gave some pointers to the Redlands High girls’ golf team on Monday, May 3.
“The future of golf looks very bright indeed,” tweeted @StocktonGolf.
Stockton won two PGA Championships during his career and three tournaments overall in 1974 alone.
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com .
