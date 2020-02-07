Boys’ varsity basketball
Beaumont (6-3) won their conference game against West Valley (4-4) 62-48 on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Jayden Fordham scored 21 points, 6 points from the paint and 3 three-pointers. Austin Sims scored 8 points with 2 three-pointers.
Beaumont lost to Citrus Hill 57-65 during a conference game Feb. 6. Citrus Hill is now (9-1) and Beaumont (6-4) is tied for second with San Jacinto. Beaumont made 50 percent of the shots they took Thursday night. Beaumont sunk 5 out of 10 three-point attempts. The Cougars’ leading scorer Jayden Fordham was held to just 11 points, five assists and 3 three-pointers.
Banning (10-3) won their conference game 78-43 against Desert Hot Springs (6-8) on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Banning plays a conference game tonight against Twentynine Palms at 7:30 p.m. Twentynine Palms (12-1) is in first place in the Desert Valley league.
Girls' varsity basketball
The Banning varsity basketball team won Tuesday's away conference game against Desert Hot Springs by 45-30. Banning (6-7) has a home conference game vs. Twentynine Palms (11-2) tonight at 6 p.m.
Beaumont completed the league schedule with a 9-1 record, and earned an overall record of 14-12 on the season. They will begin CIF playoffs next week.
Girls’ varsity soccer
Banning (1-11-1) lost Tuesday’s home conference game against Desert Hot Springs (7-7) 4-0.
Beaumont (5-4-1) won their conference game against West Valley (0-10) 4-1 on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Beaumont took nine shots on goal, with four of them hitting the back of the net. Junior Kayla Oldenburg scored two goals.
Beaumont won their conference game against Citrus Hill 1-0 on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Citrus Hill. Sophomore Sydney Powell scored Beaumont’s only goal. Powell now has 17 goals for the season.
Boys Wrestling
Beaumont qualified 8 for the CIF Individual Wrestling Championships at Marina HS on February 14-15. Seniors Julian Anguiano (120 lbs.) and Dylan Maraj (152 lbs.) earned individual league championships at the Mt. Pass League finals on January 25 at West Valley HS in Hemet. Others qualifying for the CIF tournament include Max Copeland, Matthew Coulston, Michael Gardinier, Emmanuel Martinez, Gavin Sharp and Brian Villari.
Girls Wrestling
Beaumont HS qualified 9 for the CIF Individual Wrestling Championships at Hillcrest HS on February 14-15. Individual league championships were won by Hallee Rojas (106 lbs.), Frichen Merencillo (131 lbs.), Leilani Rodriguez (137 lbs.), Melanie Ruiz (170 lbs.) and Natalie Bryant (189 lbs.) at the Mt. Pass League finals on January 25 at West Valley HS in Hemet. Others qualifying for the CIF tournament include Gianna Cassetta, Emma Medina, Monique Perez and Alyssa Soza.
Girls' varsity water polo
Beaumont finished league play with a 4-2 record and was 15-13 overall. They will begin the CIF playoffs next week.
Beaumont dance
The Beaumont HS dance team recently competed in the Sharp International dance show at Knott's Berry Farm, earning a pair of 1st place awards for their dance routines. Pictured from left to right are AnnaLisa Garcia, Dajanae Rice, Ashlie Payan, Bronwyn Avina, Lilly Ludwig and Coach Annette Van Dyke.
Beaumont competition cheer
The Beaumont HS competition cheer team competed in the CIF Traditional Cheer Championships at ML King HS on Saturday, Jan. 11. The team will also compete in the USA Spirit Nationals at the Anaheim Convention Center on Friday, Feb. 14.
