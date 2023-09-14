Editor’s note: With the cooperation of Beaumont High football coach Jeff Steinberg, Cougars senior offensive lineman Travis Ashford provided a travelogue of Beaumont’s trip to St. George, Utah to play Dixie High. Beaumont won the game 34-14 to improve to 4-0. Here is Ashford's account:
Thursday, Sept. 7
7 a.m.: We met at the school and were fed breakfast by our football boosters. Players then checked their bags to ensure all equipment and items were accounted for.
8 a.m.: We said goodbye to our parents and were on the road to UNLV for practice and a tour of the facilities.
12:45 p.m.: Light practice and special teams review followed by an awesome tour of the UNLV football complex. Jaxen Turner, who plays safety at UNLV and played for coach Jeff Steinberg at Rancho Verde, spoke to the team. They have a terrific locker room. Everything is in one building — meeting rooms, locker room, study hall room and training rooms for treatment. The facility even has a game room for the players and a barbershop as well.
6 p.m.: We arrived at our hotel in St. George and checked in. The boosters catered Olive Garden for the team. We then had time to swim and relax in our rooms.
8:30 p.m.: We had a team meeting and position meetings to review for tomorrow's game. All the players are focused.
10 p.m.: Coaches came by and did room checks.
Friday, Sept. 8
7 a.m.: Coaches did wake up calls at 7 a.m. and we had time between 7-9 a.m. to come down for breakfast.
9 a.m.: We did a light walk-through this morning and had special teams call outs.
10 a.m.: Our team loaded the bus and visited nearby Utah Tech, which is an FCS school in St. George. We toured the football complex, getting to see the locker room, team meeting room and stadium. At the end, coach John Hughes (who grew up in California and went to Redlands High) talked to the team about ensuring we stay on top of our academics. After that we headed back to the hotel.
Noon: We had team lunch eating sandwiches and salads. After lunch we had study hall down in the conference room. Many players had Chromebooks from school so we could make sure we had assignments and homework completed. Any players that completed all their work were allowed time to go back to their room.
3:30 p.m.: Pre-game meal.
4:30 p.m.: Stretch and prep for game. We used the conference room to get ready. When we were done with our stretch, we started to organize our equipment and begin getting taped for the game.
10 p.m.: What a great game. Dixie HS is well coached, and it was well prepared. It was also its homecoming game. We had a slow start, playing a bit tight at the start but regrouped and came out focused in the second half. After the game we boarded the buses and headed back to the hotel.
10:30 p.m.: All the families were invited to meet us back at the hotel where we had pizza and any leftover food from the team meal. It was great to see so many people out to support football and cheer.
11:30 pm: Bed check
Saturday, Sept. 9
We had time to come down for breakfast between 7 and 9 a.m. We began checking out at 9:30 and were on the road by 10:15, heading back to California. What a great trip!
