By CHARLAINE CARMEN
For Record Gazette
Like a lot of young people who graduated college just before or during the pandemic, Patrick Kirsch spent a lot of time the last two years thinking about his future and charting a path toward doing something “bigger than himself.” Unlike many, however, Kirsch spends each day overcoming the additional challenge of cerebral palsy. But it’s this challenge that sits at the core of Kirsch’s ambition to reach and inspire as many people as possible as a disability sports advocate.
Kirsch, who was born with cerebral palsy in 1998, is an articulate young man with an infectious smile and an easy way with people. He gets around with the aid of a walker, his arms supporting about 90 percent of his weight. He cannot walk or stand unassisted and has relied on help from others all his life to accomplish many of the activities of daily living.
Nevertheless, Patrick attended Redlands public schools as a regular student and is deservedly proud of the bachelor’s degree in communications he earned from California State University, San Bernardino in March 2020.
While Kirsch knows a thing or two about achieving goals against long odds, it may still be surprising to learn that his passion in life is, of all things, golf. Even with the aid of a cart and a caddy, golf is a game that demands balance, fine motor skills and, at minimum, the ability to stand up and hit a small ball with a long club.
The golf bug bit him in the sixth grade, when he was encouraged by his teacher to give it a try. His parents bought him lessons where he learned to putt from a seated position. He relished being outdoors, participating in a sport and the feeling of accomplishment as his game improved. He was hooked. He took time off from golf while going to college, but as COVID restrictions eased early this year, he felt it was time to again pursue his passion.
Kirsch and his parents showed up one day in March at Oak Valley Golf Club in Beaumont. Not sure what sort of reception they would receive, they asked if it might be possible for Kirsch to practice putting from a chair just off the green. They were thrilled when the answer was yes and by how everyone was friendly and welcoming.
Since then, Kirsch has been a weekly fixture on the practice green, even though walking over the grass in his walker is challenging. Golf instructor John Hartman has taken Kirsch under his wing and even gave him an autographed photo of pro golfer Jordan Spieth. Kirsch’s mom, Becky, films his shots. He then crafts them into inspirational posts on his Instagram page, where he’s been sharing his golf journey with over 900 followers, reaching 420,000 people with his story since January.
Kirsch met Brad Breier in Oak Valley. Breier, an accomplished amateur golfer and full-time special education teacher, said it’s not every day you see someone chipping shots onto a putting green from a chair. He walked over to talk to Kirsch and learned they live five minutes apart in Redlands.
Breier said, “Patrick is as addicted to golf as I am, but has obviously had to overcome a lot with his disability. He just wants to be out on the course practicing. I share his love of practice. Our friendship began with just trying to get him out there more, doing what he loves.”
Breier has taken Kirsch to Redlands Country Club to practice putting a few times and introduced him to the folks there. Kirsch also rode in the cart with Brad during a tournament he ended up winning, so they joke that Kirsch is his lucky charm. Breier plans to take Kirsch with him on a birthday trip next year to see some of the iconic courses along 17-Mile Drive in Pebble Beach.
Of course, there’s more to golf than putting and soon the family started looking for ways to help Kirsch further his skills and his independence. That’s when they found out about the Paramobile, a scooter-like device specially modified to support anyone with an orthopedic disability. Kirsch has previously tried multiple scooters and motorized wheelchairs, but none worked for him, as the spasticity of his muscles kept his feet from staying on the platform.
The Paramobile, with its patented stand-up device, was originally designed for disabled golfers, but can be used for other sports where standing is essential, and in daily life. The Paramobile is promoted by the Stand Up and Play Foundation, whose mission is to provide those with impaired mobility the opportunity to stand up and engage in recreational and everyday activities through access to Paramobiles.
Kirsch got to try a Paramobile on June 2 in Long Beach. It was a day of many firsts — standing up without using his hands, sinking a putt from a standing position, engaging with others at eye-level and hugging his family while standing. Kirsch called the feelings of that day “indescribable,” but tears of joy said what words could not.
Now, Kirsch’s goal is to purchase his own Paramobile (they retail between $23,000 and $28,000), so he can someday play an entire game of golf — all 18 holes — demonstrating what disabled people can achieve. Stand Up and Play has made him an unofficial ambassador for the organization and he hopes to attend their clinics to inspire others as he raises money for the foundation.
No one has been more supportive of Kirsch and his journey than his parents, Becky and Tom, and his big sister, Marie Calvert and her husband Robert. Marie has always felt protective toward her brother, wanting to help him live as “normal” a life as possible. Robert has watched Kirsch’s face light up on the golf course, and he shares Marie’s desire to make that independence possible for Patrick.
On Aug. 12, Marie started a Go Fund Me account to help raise money for Patrick’s Paramobile. Marie and Robert are also looking into other ways to help, including holding a golf tournament in his name. They know that, with the independence a Paramobile would bring, Patrick will ultimately be able to pursue even bigger dreams, like encouraging Americans With Disabilities Act compliance at golf courses. Becky and Tom are proud of Patrick and all he has already achieved. They want him to be able to continue to make strides toward his goals and “for him to be as happy and independent as possible.”
Ultimately, Patrick said he wants to “change the narrative surrounding disabled people. We are more than what we appear.”
He’s living proof of that.
