Dre Owens saw the ball floating tantalizingly through the air and his eyes grew wide.
The University of Redlands safety intercepted the pass and raced 96 yards down the right sideline for a touchdown in a 36-19 Bulldog victory against La Verne.
“We were in Cover 3, and I saw the quarterback’s eyes lock on the receiver, and I saw the ball come out of his hands and I just broke on it,” Owens said. “I just ran as fast as I could. I was winded at the end, but I was happy we could get six out of it. I just felt great that I could help us win the game.”
Said Bulldogs’ coach Jim Good, “That was a huge play. I was so proud of Andre with that interception return. Wow. He’s been a great free safety and he’s grown immensely with his leadership.”
The game-changer increased the Bulldogs’ lead to 19-3. But that score changed immediately when Redlands’ PAT kick attempt was blocked and returned the length of the field for two points.
“I turned around and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’” Owens said with a laugh.
Two other turnovers compliments of safety Scott Tinsley also made a huge impact.
The first came late in the first quarter with Redlands leading 6-3. Tinsley intercepted a pass deep in La Verne territory and returned it to the Leopard 23. Five plays later, Aquinas High of San Bernardino graduate Andrew Kellstrom scored on a 1-yard run for 13-3.
Ahead 33-5 late in the third quarter, Tinsley was at it again. He recovered a fumble by La Verne quarterback Miguel Aguero Jr. Tinsley then bolted for the Bulldogs sideline where he donned the maroon and gray cowboy hat that’s awarded to the defender who notches a turnover.
The result of all this thievery was a much-needed victory for Redlands (2-5 overall, 2-1 in Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference play).
Redlands led 19-5 at halftime under a threatening sky. Quarterback Tyler Tremain led the Bulldogs on a 36-yard drive for a touchdown on their second possession of the second half. Tremain scored from nine yards to make it 26-5.
Tremain is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound freshman from the Northern California football hotbed of Folsom. This was his first start for Redlands.
“We wanted to see what he can do,” Good said. “He’s a freshman from Folsom High School and he played a zillion games last year and he played in the state championship game. He’s a really good football player.”
La Verne (1-6, 1-3) muffed the ensuing kickoff return and Carter Thompson recovered for Redlands. Operating behind the offensive line of Dominic Perez, Kaleb Gibson, Antonio Gallardo, Elliott Hamilton and Daniel De La Torre, the Bulldogs pounded away with runs by Kellstrom and Tremain. That led to Tremain’s 4-yard scoring run and a 33-5 Bulldog lead. Game over.
Redlands gained 330 yards, including 265 on the ground. Tremain rushed for 126 yards and Kellstrom for 81.
Brady Roy Welch and Grant Chaney aided the Bulldog offensive line from their tight end positions.
Leading the way defensively besides Tinsley and Owens was the line of Jax Lee, Luke Purcella, Mike Duran IV, and Dawson Brokman.
Craig Hunter led Redlands with eight tackles while Tinsley had seven.
La Verne managed just three yards per carry and was limited to 93 yards rushing.
Vicente Garcia paced the Bulldog special teams with three field goals.
The Bulldogs host Pomona-Pitzer at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, in another SCIAC game.
