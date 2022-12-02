Nine University of Redlands football players made the All-Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference team announced recently.
Making the first team were wide receiver Evan Aguon of San Diego, offensive lineman Kaleb Gibson of Pomona, defensive lineman Mikey Duran IV of Ceres (Central Valley), linebacker Craig Hunter of Murrieta and defensive back Scott Tinsley of Capitola (Santa Cruz County). It was the second consecutive season Tinsley made first-team all-conference.
Earning second-team honors were running back Andrew Kellstrom of Aquinas High in San Bernardino, linebacker Jacob Sega of Oceanside, defensive back Jadin Michaels of Palm Springs, and punter Vicente Garcia of Fontana.
Aguon caught 51 passes for 502 yards and five touchdowns. He also excelled returning kickoffs and punts.
Gibson starred on the offensive line, helping the offense average 281.5 yards and 25.9 points per game.
Duran made 23 tackles including 4.5 for loss and had one sack.
Hunter was second in the conference with 75 tackles. He also had 4.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.
Tinsley was third in the conference with 63 tackles. He had four tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and returned an interception 75 yards for a touchdown.
Kellstrom rushed for 738 yards and 10 touchdowns, including 143 yards and four touchdowns against Cal Lutheran.
Sega finished seventh in the conference in tackles and had four tackles for loss, two sacks and a pass breakup.
Michaels made 42 tackles, an interception and two pass breakups.
Garcia led the nation in punting with 45.6 yards per punt. It is the new single-season school record.
Redlands finished the season 4-6 overall and 4-2 in the SCIAC. The Bulldogs recovered from a 1-5 start to win three of their final four games including a 21-point comeback win against conference champions Pomona-Pitzer on Oct. 29.
