New Banning High athletic director Keith Chann has high hopes for the Bronco athletic department, Chann said Monday, May 24.
The new Banning athletic director met via Zoom with the Record Gazette, along with Banning High principal Matt Valdivia and Banning chief academic officer Tonia Causey-Bush.
“Our goal is to continue to build on what’s here and to provide a strong athletic program with a focus on the student part of student-athlete,” Chann, 49, said. “We want to build champions, whether it’s league, Southern Section or state.”
Valdivia expressed confidence in Chann who has come over from Rubidoux High.
“I’m super excited to have Keith Chann as athletic director,” Valdivia said. “He has an effervescence and is grounded in the ways we need him to be grounded. I had to wear a lot of hats before he got here, and he’s come over and taken a lot off my plate and has brought order and calm. He’ll emphasize the student athlete as a student first and will champion character and victory with honor.”
Chann coached cross-country and track and field at Rubidoux for the better part of two decades.
He was a part of the cross-country program as a walk-on assistant coach that won a state title in 2001 and a section championship in 2002.
Chann was the head Rubidoux cross-country coach from 2006 through 2014, bringing teams to state in 2010, 2013, 2013 and 2014.
He also taught chemistry at Rubidoux and has been involved in meet management for the CIF-Southern Section.
Chann ran competitively at Southern Connecticut State University.
Banning’s new athletic director is an administrator at Banning and will not coach nor teach, he said.
Among Chann’s more immediate challenges will be to hire coaches in several sports, though he declined to say which.
Chann replaces Qua'sand Lewis, the former Banning athletic director and football coach who took a job at as the offensive coordinator and Quarterbacks coach at Fitchburg State University in Fitchburg, Mass. more than a year ago.
