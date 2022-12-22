University of Redlands junior punter Vicente Garcia from Etiwanda High continues to bag big honors. Last week Garcia was named an Associated Press first-team NCAA Division III All-American and an American Football Coaches Association first-team All-American.

He earlier was named an All-Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference second-team choice and a second-team All-West Region (d2football.com) selection.

Garcia averaged 45.6 yards per punt with a long of 69 yards. He put 12 kicks inside the 20-yard-line. His punting average is a new school record, eclipsing Sean Lipscomb’s mark of 45.2 in 2000.

Yucaipa edges Palm Springs

The Yucaipa High boys’ basketball team defeated Palm Springs 38-36.

Malik Young led Yucaipa with 12 points and Tristan Doty and Nathen Hernandez added 10 apiece.

Yucaipa routs Oak Hills

The Yucaipa High girls’ basketball team defeated Oak Hills of Hesperia 61-38.

The Thunderbirds outscored the Bulldogs 33-10 in the middle quarters.

REV downs Moreno Valley

The Redlands East Valley boys’ basketball team defeated West Valley of Moreno Valley 53-37.

REV led 34-9 at halftime.

Beaumont falls to Scorpions

The Beaumont High boys’ basketball team fell to Hesperia 62-52.

Payton Joseph led Beaumont with 13 points. Christopher Cooper contributed 11 points and Adrian Farias had eight points.

Blackhawks downed

The Citrus Valley High boys’ basketball team lost to Norco 57-53.

Citrus Valley trailed 29-28 at halftime.

Redlands routs Granite Hills

The Redlands High boys’ basketball team defeated Granite Hills of Apple Valley 60-41.

The victory improved the Terriers to 3-3.

Colton defeats Redlands

The Redlands High girls’ basketball team lost to Colton 41-32.

The Terriers trailed 21-14 at halftime.

Cougars rout Orange Vista

The Beaumont High girls’ basketball team downed Orange Vista of Perris 72-39.

Beaumont led 20-5 after the first quarter.

Lucy leads Blackhawks

The Citrus Valley girls’ basketball team defeated San Gorgonio of San Bernardino 46-39.

Mecardo Lucy scored 31 points for Citrus Valley. She made 11 of 25 shots and connected on three 3-pointers.

REV falters at finish

The Redlands East Valley High girls’ basketball team fell to Twentynine Palms 58-42.

REV was outscored 18-7 in the fourth quarter.

Broncos fall

The Banning High girls’ basketball team fell to Twentynine Palms 68-43.

The Broncos were outscored 23-9 in the first quarter.

Blackhawks down Eagles

The Citrus Valley High girls’ soccer team defeated Arrowhead Christian 4-1.

The Blackhawks outscored the Eagles 3-1 in the first half.

Beaumont loses

The Beaumont High girls’ soccer team lost to Murrieta Valley 3-1.

Murrieta Valley outscored the Cougars 2-0 in the second half.

REV girls downed

The Redlands East Valley High girls’ soccer team lost to Granite Hills of Apple Valley 7-4.

T-Birds blank Shadow Hills

The Yucaipa girls’ soccer team defeated Shadow Hills of Indio 4-0.

Letterman jackets: Iconic slices of Americana

Michael Jackson wore one in the 1983 music video “Thriller.” Wally Cleaver rocked one – a sweater actually – in “Leave it to Beaver.” And hip-hop artists Run-DMC and NWA wore them in the 1990s, giving them a large dollop of swag.