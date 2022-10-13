Mater Dei made the right move

Far be it for me to defend the controversial Mater Dei High of Santa Ana football program, but I think the Monarchs made a wise choice recently.
Mater Dei turned down an offer to move its home game last week against St. John Bosco of Bellflower to ritzy SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
The result was a 17-7 Mater Dei victory. But this wasn’t just any game. It was the nation’s second-ranked team (Mater Dei) defeating top-ranked St. John Bosco in the nation’s most important regular-season game.
Some background. Mater Dei has had a checkered history of late. A few months ago, I wrote about the school’s infamous “Bodies” scandal. That entailed a tradition of gladiator-like fisticuffs in the Monarch locker room that was known to coach Bruce Rollinson.
The idiocy resulted in a 175-pound player who was new to the program getting pummeled by a 235-pounder. The smaller player suffered a traumatic brain injury and a broken nose that required surgery.
Rollinson later told the injured player’s father, “If I had $100 every time these kids played ‘Bodies’ or ‘Slappies,’ I’d be a millionaire.”
Beautiful. Not the response you’d expect from the leader of the nation’s best program.
But in the case of Mater Dei’s scheduled home game against St. John Bosco, I don’t blame the Monarchs for keeping the game at the Santa Ana Bowl. The bowl sold out quickly for last week’s game, with two tickets reportedly re-sold for $254.99 for the epic showdown.
Mater Dei was criticized by some for not switching the game to the much larger SoFi. More fans could have attended, and it would have been an enriching experience for the players and fans. It also would have been a cheap way for some football fans to see SoFi – an underrated bonus in this era when working-class people cannot afford to attend National Football League games.
But for Mater Dei to potentially give up its home-field advantage against its biggest rival in a showdown of the nation’s No. 1- and 2-ranked teams, nah, that’s foolish. Mater Dei made the wise choice.
BANNER CHASE
It is only mid-October but already the Citrus Belt League (CBL) football and girls’ volleyball races are in clear focus.
Redlands has won the volleyball title, its first league title since 2006 and 12th in school history. It is also a first championship for veteran coach Corinne Flowers.
Cajon of San Bernardino remains the favorite to capture the CBL football title following its 28-7 victory last week against Citrus Valley. The Blackhawks were thought to be the Cowboys’ closest competition.
Yucaipa (2-0 in league play), Beaumont (1-1) and Citrus Valley (1-1) still could claim at least a piece of the title, but it probably won’t happen without Yucaipa upsetting host Cajon when they meet at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, in San Bernardino, or Beaumont stunning Cajon when they play Thursday, Oct. 20, at Beaumont.
VETERAN OBSERVER
Spotted on the sideline for the Cajon at Citrus Valley football game last week was Salvador Cendejas. Cedejas is the 97-year-old father-in-law of Dick Bruich, the iconic former Fontana and Kaiser high school coach. That makes Cendejas the grandfather of Citrus Valley coach Kurt Bruich. The aged one has been watching prep football games for 70 years and recalls when Dick coached at St. Paul and then at Fontana.
“Fontana never beat Redlands until Dick coached there [initially as an assistant to John Tyree],” Cendejas said. “Then they never lost to them.”
John Murphy may be reached at jmurphy@redlandscommunitynews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PrepDawg2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.