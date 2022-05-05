MarKus R. White addresses Beaumont nonprofit lecture series

The Beaumont-based nonprofit Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. welcomed featured guest speaker, former NFL Washington Redskins Outside Linebacker MarKus R. White during the grand finale of the free online four-part series, “Know That There Is Hope.”
For the first time in a public setting, White shared his compelling story of how he navigated life as a child and professional athlete while battling with a seizure disorder.
The Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. (LBF) is a California nonprofit public benefit corporation founded to support individuals and families who suffer from epilepsy and other seizure related disorders.
According to the Epilepsy Foundation, "epilepsy affects one out of every 26 individuals; 3.4 million people nationwide, more than 65 million people globally, and 150,000 new cases are diagnosed in the United States each year."
LBF in partnership with Wellness Coach Keon Bussey Founder/CEO of XXX Fitness and Life Empowerment, LLC., hosted the series for anyone who has been struggling with a recent life change, medical condition, obstacle or roadblock; left feeling as though they have nothing left to give and are running on empty.
Featured guest speakers shared their stories of traumatic life experiences, how they pushed through and how hope changed it all.
“This powerful four-week series inspired, encouraged and empowered us to push through life's challenges,” said Executive Director Melanee Stovall. “We were extremely excited to hear from all of our featured guest speakers as well as learn key concepts designed to help navigate through life’s difficult situations.”
In each session, champions from all over the country, tuned in each week to hear unique stories that offered those battling with a medical condition or life obstacle hope.
With each session useful tools were introduced to equip attendees with supportive systems to inspire, encourage and empower attendees to live a whole and full life.
The Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. was recently recognized by Riverside County Board of Supervisors, Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt “for their contributions in raising awareness and supporting individuals suffering from epilepsy nationwide.”
For information on future events and volunteer opportunities visit www.legacybridgesfoundation.org; to make a contribution to the Legacy Bridges Foundation, Inc. at https://linktr.ee/Legacybridges.
