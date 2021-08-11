Little Leaguers primed for regional play

There will be no overflow crowds at Al Houghton Stadium in San Bernardino, but the show will go on for the popular Western Regional Little League majors’ (ages 10-12) baseball tournament.
West Region and Northwest Region play begins Sunday, Aug. 8 but crowds will be limited due to coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Based on the guidance of the 2021 Little League International Pandemic Response Advisory Commission, admission in San Bernardino and at four other regional sites around the nation is limited to “Team Pass” holders from the participating teams and “Friends and Family” pass holders issued by Little League International.
Each team receives 250 team passes to distribute to families, friends, and community members. Casual fans are relegated to watching on the ESPN channels (the entire tournament is televised).
That’s a stark contrast to the past (pre-pandemic) when thousands of fans have showed up in San Bernardino, especially for prominent games between Southern California and Northern California or SoCal and Hawaii.
Despite the limited crowds, Western Regional director April Meehleder expects a good show. Asked what fans can anticipate, Meehleder said, “They will have a great experience and enjoy some fantastic Little League baseball.”
Certainly the teams are eager, including NorCal champ Petaluma National LL which edged San Mateo American 4-3 in Rocklin to advance to the regional.
“Our kids played extremely well and we are all excited about going to San Bernardino,” Petaluma National manager Tony Sarno told the Petaluma Argus-Courier.
SoCal champion Torrance is in action immediately, taking on Queen Creek Little League (Arizona) at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8. The other West Region opening game that day is Honolulu LL (Hawaii) vs. Washington LL (Utah) at 7:30 p.m.
Torrance made the regional by defeating Eastlake 8-4 on Saturday, July 31 and 10-5 on Sunday, August 1 to claim the SoCal title. Torrance averaged seven runs per game in the tourney.
West Region games Monday, August 9 are Petaluma National LL (Northern California) vs. the Torrance vs. Queen Creek winner at noon and Summerlin South LL (Nevada) vs. the Hawaii vs. Utah winner at 7 p.m.
In Northwest Region play Sunday, August 8 in San Bernardino, Eastlake LL (Washington) meets Lake Oswego LL (Oregon) at noon.
The other Northwest game that day is West Valley LL (Idaho) vs. Cody LL (Wyoming) at 4 p.m.
In Northwest action on Monday, Aug. 9, Alaska meets the winner of Washington vs. Oregon at 9 a.m. and Boulder Arrowhead LL (Montana) meets the winner of Idaho vs. Wyoming at 4 p.m.
Competition is through Saturday, August. 14. The Northwest title game is at 5 p.m. Aug. 14. The West title game is at 11 a.m. that same day.
Both the champion and runners-up in both the Northwest and West Region advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Penn., Aug. 19-29. Only U.S.-based teams are in the tournament this year, due to COVID-19 concerns.
These are the first Little League baseball games at Al Houghton Stadium since 2019. The entire 2020 postseason was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
