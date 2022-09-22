The University of Redlands football team fell to Linfield College 21-3 on Saturday, Sept. 17, in McMinnville, Ore.
The defeat was Redlands’ third against no wins in non-conference play.
Linfield topped Redlands twice last season during a campaign when the Bulldogs won the Southern California Collegiate Athletic Conference title and finished 9-2 overall.
This year’s Linfield team is ranked No. 8 in the nation in NCAA Division III.
Linfield scored first with 5:48 left in the first quarter with a 10-play, 92-yard drive.
The Bulldogs responded with an eight-play, 51-yard drive, tallying on a 37-yard field goal by Vicente Garcia of Fontana.
But Linfield started to take control by adding another touchdown following a short, five-play drive to make it 14-3. The Bulldogs trailed by 11 at halftime.
The Wildcats added another score in the third quarter to all but put the game out of reach.
The Bulldogs struggled to move the ball against stout Linfield, gaining just 84 yards – 62 through the air and 22 on the ground.
Quarterback Myles Herrera, a Redlands East Valley High grad, completed 10 of 16 passes for 62 yards with one interception for Redlands.
Michael Mindnich led the Bulldogs in receiving with three catches for 41 yards. Evan Aguon chipped in with four catches for 18 yards.
Calel Olicia-Aramboles paced the Redlands ground game with seven carries for 38 yards.
Linfield quarterback Blake Eaton completed 21 of 27 passes for 230 yards and two scores. He had one pass intercepted. Devon Murray caught seven passes for Linfield for 54 yards and two touchdowns.
Craig Hunter paced the Bulldog defense with 12 tackles and Michael MacDonald added 10. Scott Tinsley chipped in with seven tackles and Mike Duran IV had six.
Garcia, besides his field goal, excelled at punting. He boomed seven punts for an average of 42.9 yards.
Redlands’ defense showed character, shutting out Linfield over the final 22 minutes.
The Bulldogs’ final non-conference game is at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Ted Runner Stadium against Claremont Mudd-Scripps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.