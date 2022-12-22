Letterman jackets: Iconic slices of Americana

Michael Jackson wore one in the 1983 music video “Thriller.” Wally Cleaver rocked one – a sweater actually – in “Leave it to Beaver.” And hip-hop artists Run-DMC and NWA wore them in the 1990s, giving them a large dollop of swag.
They are letterman jackets, and they can be seen on almost every high school campus in the United States. They are as American as cheeseburgers and beloved vestiges of the past.
Wool jacket with leather sleeves and a block letter to one side – that’s the ticket. They are so popular that in 1987 the clothing company Stussy produced them for mass consumption. Thirty-plus years later, they are still going strong and not likely to vanish unless prep sports do.
***
Cali Good enters the Yucaipa High multi-purpose room and scans the building. She wears blue jeans, a red top, matching red shoes and, of course, her Navy-blue letterman jacket.
“Hi,” Good says and sits down to chat.
“I got my jacket after cross-country season my freshman year,” Good says. “It’s a birthday and Christmas present.”
Good’s jacket is a walking billboard of accomplishments. The left side says “Yucaipa HS” and “Cali” and “Cross-country” and “track.” The right has a blue block Y for athletics sewn over a white one for academics. The aptly named Good has a 4.5 grade point average, participates in Girls’ State, and excels at two sports.
“It’s a confidence builder,” she says. “It shows that me and the team have been successful before and we can be successful again. At home it’s on the back of my chair at my desk. When I’m struggling with homework it’s a reminder of what I can accomplish.”
***
The origin of the letter dates to the 19th century. The 1865 Harvard University baseball team added an old English H to a gray, flannel shirt. The Crimson football team did the same 10 years later.
During the next 25 years at Harvard, team captains allowed players who competed in the most important games like against Princeton and Yale to keep their H jersey. Others had to return theirs. The tradition of awarding letters to star athletes was born.
This led to letterman pullovers and cardigans. Other features were added, such as a star to signify team captain.
By 1930 the varsity jacket was introduced. Leather sleeves were affixed to a wool jersey, with the letter moving to one side. The garment became not only protection from the cold but a status symbol.
The tradition spread throughout the Ivy League – Harvard, Yale, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Columbia and Cornell. Then beyond.
“I had a letterman jacket from San Gorgonio High,” said Beaumont High girls’ basketball coach Peter Carr. “It cost less than $100. I had it in a storage locker and someone broke in and took it. It was a source of pride that I was on the team and put in a lot of effort. Kids cared more about things like that then.”
***
Citrus Valley High’s Bryce Hitter spent $650 on his jacket.
“It has extended sleeves,” Hitter said, explaining the high cost. “I’m 5-foot-10, but I have the wingspan of someone 6-1. So they had to add two inches to the sleeves.”
Posing in front of the pool at Citrus Valley where he is a swim star, Hitter displays a jacket with a more minimalist look than Yucaipa’s Good. The left side of the jacket says, “Citrus Valley” and “Bryce” and “Swimming” and has a Blackhawk patch. The right shows a simple block “CV.”
It is a nice treasure to have since Hitter hails from a swimming family.
“My grandfather, Lou Hitter, was the Yucaipa High swim coach and a star at Chaffey High,” Hitter said. “He had a letterman’s sweater. My dad, Mark Hitter, and my aunt Lacy were swimmers. It’s proof to my grandfather and others that I’m good.”
***
Jed Mottley, 46, of Los Angeles played football at Chaparral High in Scottsdale, Ariz. Nearly three decades ago he ordered a letterman jacket at a store near his home and helped design it, but never picked it up. His single mother could not afford it.
“I had a rough childhood, with a lot of speed bumps,” said Mottley who is now a musician. “It was a total bummer that I couldn’t get mine because everyone else had one. I was embarrassed to share it, so I just blew it off. There were a lot of things we couldn’t afford. We used to get IOUs under the Christmas tree.”
Twenty-eight years later, in 2021, Mottley’s brother Josh entered the Veteran’s Village Thrift Store in Pinetop, Ariz. A row of unworn letterman jackets jumped out at Josh, especially one that was a bright red. His eyes grew wide when he saw his brother’s name, Jed, embroidered under the left pocket and “94” under the right one.
“Is it yours, dude,” Josh said over the phone to Jed after sending a photo.
“‘That’s my jacket!’” Jed said to his brother. “I told him to find out how much it is and buy it and I’d pick it up.”
The store originally selling the jackets closed, then donated its unused inventory to the thrift store.
The next thing Jed Mottley knew he was modeling the jacket and telling his story on “Good Morning Arizona,” a television show. He claims divine intervention and credits his bond with his late mother.
Mottley now wears the jacket when his band, “Feed the Kitty,” plays in clubs around Los Angeles.
“People come up at shows and want to see it and touch it and wear it,” Mottley said. “It’s surreal. I can’t believe I’m holding it 28 years later.”
***
Beaumont High’s Jada Long did not get her jacket until senior year. It cost her parents $350.
Long posed for photos in the royal blue gem with a white block B before a recent practice.
“It shows how hard I’ve worked and that I’m proud of what I’ve done,” Long said. “It’s cool to walk around in. When I have my own house, I’ll probably frame it or hang it up.”
***
Yucaipa High’s Matt Carpenter and Citrus Valley’s Boyd Lium are athletic directors who were lettermen. They have current high school children (Christine and Brock, respectively) who have followed suit.
“My girlfriend Amy, who is now my wife, was the one who wore it most of the time,” Carpenter said. “It was cool seeing her walk around campus with it on. I take great pride in wearing it once a year at homecoming.”
Said Lium, “It was cold where I grew up, so I wore it quite a bit. I do remember the jacket being large when I was in high school, but I ran across it at my mom’s house, and it doesn’t fit anymore. Humph, I guess I must have put on a few pounds since high school.”
Unfortunately, weight gain, like the letterman jacket, is also an American tradition.
