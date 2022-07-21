The home of Seth and Meghan Hudson is a minimalist’s delight. There is little on the walls and nothing on the floor.
“The biggest thing is not having stuff on the ground, which is funny because Meghan is notorious for leaving her shoes on the ground,” Seth Hudson said. “She trips over her shoes all of the time and then she’ll look down and say, ‘Oh, they’re my shoes.’”
The concern is because Meghan, a former Redlands High athlete and aspiring United States Paralympian, is legally blind. The couple just returned from a trip to Rock Hill, S.C. where Meghan participated in a blind soccer talent identification camp. The event was organized by the United States Association of Blind Athletes.
Meghan, 27, was dressed in a dark blue USA Blind Soccer shirt and matching shorts as she described her adventure. Her guide dog, a Doberman pinscher named Anna, was at her feet. Husband Seth, rocking an Ole Miss polo shirt (the couple are Ole Miss grads), was next to her.
“It was so fun,” Meghan said of the soccer. “We were out there from 8 in the morning to 4 or 5 p.m. Then on the last day they were saying, ‘We’re done.’ And we were like, ‘Can we keep going?’ I hadn’t played soccer since I was 20.”
Meghan, a Citrus Valley High School special education teacher, was diagnosed at age 2 with Retinitis Pigmentosa. It is an inherited, degenerative eye disease that causes severe vision impairment.
“It’s like looking through a toilet paper tube,” Meghan said. “If I’m looking directly at something, I can see it.”
***
Meghan’s parents, Janet and Donn Grenda, noticed something was off when she was a toddler. Meghan was in her room crying at night, and when they entered, she did not see them. Despite her condition, which has gradually worsened, the Grendas encouraged their daughter.
“We never told her no when she wanted to do something,” Janet said. “When she was young, she played soccer and did gymnastics and was in the YMCA circus.”
Meghan has not driven a car since 2017 when she was declared legally blind. When teaching, she is helped by her guide dog and paraprofessional Jennifer Pound. The students know of her condition and are normally respectful, she said.
There is also the scary possibility in the future that the young woman’s vision will completely vanish.
“Nobody wants to be blind, but I did my master’s in teaching students with visual impairment, and I know all that’s out there that can help me,” Meghan said. “And I have a husband who’s awesome and my parents are awesome and my brother and his wife and all the people in my life who will be there to support me.”
***
Blind soccer is played on a field that is 40 meters by 20 meters. There are sideboards to keep the ball in bounds. The ball is leather and contains five sets of ball bearings so that players may hear it.
There are four players per team, plus a goalkeeper who is sighted or partially sighted for each team. There is also a coach at midfield for each squad and one behind the opponent’s goal to verbally cue the players on where to shoot.
The field players have varying levels of blindness, but all wear blindfolds to make things even.
“I had to unlearn a lot from sighted soccer,” Meghan said. “Dribbling is different. You’re shuffling, and jogging, and walking. There’s not much sprinting in blind soccer.”
Players are directed to yell “Voy” (I go, in Spanish) when they approach the ball. Meghan sustained a bloody face at the camp when a male player did not yell “Voy” and crashed into her.
The rest of the camp went swimmingly. Meghan and her fellow campers strutted their stuff and then attended a United Soccer League game between the Charlotte Independence and the Richmond Kickers.
The only bummer is that only two women participated in the camp. That makes assembling a women’s team in time for a December tournament in Guatemala unlikely. Blind women’s soccer has not gained a foothold yet in the United States. But the intent is to field a women’s team in time for the 2032 Paralympics.
Until then U.S. officials are scouring the countryside for players. And Megan continues to work out with hopes of representing her country.
For now, just being able to play is a blessing.
“Meghan was happy,” Seth said of the ID camp. “She loves soccer and loves being active and finding something like this is exciting. It’s a niche thing, but she kind of needed that niche.”
***
Athletes who would like to play blind soccer may contact Kevin Brousard at kbrousard@usaba.org.
