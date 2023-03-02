Beaumont High’s Grace Lee was named the most valuable player of the All-Citrus Belt League girls’ basketball team.
The first team was dominated by Beaumont, which also landed Jada Long and Kiya Waters on the top team. Lee and Waters are juniors and Long a senior.
Lee averaged 10.9 points per game, Long tossed in 11.9, and Waters 8.6 for Beaumont. Lee also averaged nine rebounds per game.
The balance of the first team includes Yucaipa’s Makayla Harding and Lucy Land, Cajon of San Bernardino’s Ci’ella Pickett and Taneah Johnson, Redlands East Valley’s Myla Gibson, and Citrus Valley’s Lucy Mercado.
Making second team from Beaumont were senior Janelle Pilao, junior Isabella Cooper, and sophomore Kiara Williams.
Yucaipa’s Nevaeh Salazar and Mirian Zuniga also made the second team, along with Cajon’s Rose McDonald, REV’s Amiya Singer, and Redlands’ Alyaah Mohammad and Michelle Harianja.
Honorable mention were Beaumont’s Amirah Jones, Cajon’s Cicerai Clark, Citrus Valley’s Amariah Ynda, Redlands’ Janelle Suarez, REV’s Leah Kibrom, and Yucaipa’s Aiyanna Caston.
