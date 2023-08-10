Knesel regime begins at Banning

The tenure of new Banning High football coach Jake Knesel begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18. That’s when the Broncos (3-7 overall last season, 3-4 in league) host Big Bear.
Knesel, formerly a head football and baseball coach at Arroyo Valley High in San Bernardino and an assistant football coach at Beaumont, is ready.
“Things look good,” Knesel said. “We’re young — we have a lot of juniors and sophomores and only about six seniors. But that means we have something to look forward to next year as well.”
Knesel replaces John Tyree who last year led the Broncos to a fourth-place finish (tied with Cathedral City) with a 3-4 record in Desert Valley League play. Banning enters 2023 on a two-game winning streak, having defeated Twentynine Palms and Desert Mirage to end the season. Its other victory last season was against Desert Hot Springs.
But Banning also had blowout losses last season to Canyon Springs of Moreno Valley (60-12), Beaumont (64-0) and Yucca Valley (60-0). It will need to shore up the defense this year and not commit so many turnovers on offense.
Traditional rival Beaumont is off the schedule this year, with the game becoming non-competitive in recent seasons.
Returning junior Marquis Vaughn (5-10, 170) is battling freshman Jacob Anzaldua (5-10, 170) at quarterback. The player who doesn’t start at QB will probably switch to another position — at least temporarily — so that his athleticism isn’t wasted.
Senior receiver Earl Dunahoo (5-10, 160) has worked diligently for this season and could have a breakout year. Other skill players to watch are junior running back Otis White, senior receiver Junior Dunahoo (Earl’s twin brother) and running back Danny Martinez.
Senior Anthony Patino (5-9, 250) returns to anchor the offensive line. That’s an area of possible strength for Banning with sophomore Moises Zavala (6-1, 210), junior Abel Urena (6-3, 273) and junior Conan Tamez (6-3, 240) joining Patino up front.
Junior linebackers Joshua Palma and Abraham Chavez figure to plug some holes on defense. Dominic Salazar (6-2, 240) will start on the line, but the rest of the D-line is a question mark.
If Vaughn isn’t at QB, he will play in the secondary and maybe at a different offensive position. He was a playmaker in the secondary last season, in addition to playing QB.
Coachella Valley dominated the Desert Valley League with a 7-0 record last season (9-2 overall) but Yucca Valley should challenge for the title this season.
“I’ve heard Yucca Valley is the team to beat,” Knesel said. “I guess they had a lot of juniors last year. But you never know.”
Knesel said his players have embraced the structure and discipline of his program and sustaining that could go a long way toward Banning climbing in the standings this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.