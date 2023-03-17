Payton Joseph of league champion Beaumont was named Most Valuable Player of the All-Citrus Belt League boys’ basketball team.
The other Beaumont player on the first team was Josiah Morgan.
Citrus Valley put two players on the first team, Titus Richardson and Lorenzo Competente.
Nathen Hernandez made the first team for Yucaipa.
Earning first team from Redlands East Valley were Malachi Williams and Jeremiah Ivens.
Cajon put Isaiah Ward on the first team.
Rounding out the first team was Redlands’ Connor Clem.
The second team:
Vince Capuras, Christopher Cooper and Adrian Farias of Beaumont; Philander Lee of Cajon; Eric Allen of Citrus Valley; Sidney Marshall of Redlands; Darrell Green and Calo Da Silva of REV; and Tristan Doty of Yucaipa.
Honorable mention:
Reuben Hutubessy of Beaumont; Jayden Call of Citrus Valley; Ashir Shaw of REV; Adam Cano of Yucaipa; and Samuel Wells of Redlands.
