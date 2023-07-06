Record Gazette sports reporter John Murphy won three awards at the recent LA Press Club Southern California Journalism Awards banquet. The event was at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles and was attended by Sharon Stone and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
Murphy earned first place for sports commentary for newspapers under 50,000 circulation and first place for personality profile for a story on Redlands High graduate and former National Football League player Brian DeRoo. DeRoo and his wife Penny are raising their young son Nicholas who has cerebral palsy and his twin sister Shianne who is a budding gymnast.
The veteran reporter was also named Sports Journalist of the Year, with stories on DeRoo, Yucaipa High assistant football coach Butch Price, and former Banning High football coach John Tyree mentioned. Brian Steinberg of Variety finished second and David Wharton of the Los Angeles Times placed third.
“Murphy illuminates the lives of sports coaches as they deal with health, aging and family issues, giving readers a better understanding of those teachers of young sports performers,” the LA Press Club noted.
